Alcaraz makes it rain, beats Schwartzman and wins the Rio Open | open river

The Rio Open has a new champion: Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old Spanish prospect beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman by 2 sets to 0, 6/4 and 6/2, securing his first ATP 500 title in his career. With the triumph, Carlos Alcaraz climbs nine positions in the ranking and makes his debut in the ATP top 20 at the age of 18.

“I have no words to describe everything I experienced from the first match to the final. I felt at home. It’s my second year in Rio and I hope there will be many more”, said Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz’s path was filled with some of the tournament’s top stars. After debuting against fellow countryman Jaume Munar, the Spaniard passed Federico Delbonis and won a marathon on Saturday, eliminating the number 1 and top 6 seed Matteo Berrettini and also Italian Fabio Fognini, runner-up at the Rio Open in 2015.

Good start and turning point

The final started delivering everything it promised. The experienced Argentine got the break in the first game of the match and opened 2-0. But the young Spaniard didn’t feel the pressure, he continued doing what he does best in the range of strikes.

Carlos Alcaraz wins the 1st set by 6-4 in the Rio Open final

As he did throughout the tournament, Carlos took control of the actions and sink the opponent. With that, he got two breaks to turn the confrontation around, closing at 6/4 and opening 1 set to 0 over El Peque. As Carlitos said after the semifinal, youth made the difference.

The Spaniard imposed himself physically, defended very well and completely dominated the second set, breaking Diego Schwartzman twice and opening 5/1 after serving in the next game.