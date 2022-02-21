All signs suggest a Russian invasion, says Blinken







US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool via REUTERS photo: Reuters

All signs suggest that the Russia is about to invade Ukrainesaid this Sunday, 20, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinkenpromising that Washington would use every diplomatic opportunity to dissuade Moscow.

In an interview with CNN, Blinken maintained Washington’s position that the deterrent impact of sanctions would be lost if they were unleashed before an invasion, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call on Saturday to put them into effect.

“Everything we are seeing suggests that this is very serious, that we are on the verge of an invasion. We will do everything we can to try to stop this before it happens,” Blinken said, adding that the West is equally prepared should Moscow decide to invade. .

“Until the tanks are really rolling and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President (Vladimir) Putin from taking this further,” he said.

Blinken said next week’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was held, as long as Moscow did not go ahead with the invasion.

The president Joe Biden he was also prepared to meet Putin “at any time, in any format, if it can help to avoid war,” Blinken added.