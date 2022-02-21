Amazon’s free IT courses are now open for enrollment

The technology market is booming. Every day, numerous vacancies are offered by companies from Brazil and the world. The great difficulty has been finding qualified labor to fill the vacancies. It is with this in mind that the amazon has a free technology course. Enrollments are open.

Training has been the way to improve the quality of the IT workforce. For many companies, preparing these professionals is more advantageous and even economical. That’s because vacancies will be filled faster and business will continue to grow.

Amazon IT Courses

The IT market should need almost 800,000 professionals by 2025. That’s why many people looking for an opportunity in the job market or looking to relocate to a new profession are migrating to this growing area. Not to mention the salaries, which are increasingly attractive.

Brazil has lost countless professionals to the international market. With the option of remote work, companies in Europe and many other places have been looking for manpower here in the country and selecting the best professionals to work in companies abroad.

With that in mind, Amazon has open enrollment to train new IT talent. The best thing is that it is not necessary to have previous knowledge in the area, with vacancies also for those who are now entering this market.

The courses are in data analysis, internet of things, security, serverless and machine learning. All information is available on Amazon’s AWS website. The duration is variable and the entire course is free. The ideal is to check all the details of the course and see which one best fits with each skill level and previous knowledge.

Professionals finish the course prepared to enter the job market, with theoretical and practical skills. Amazon has trained more than 200,000 people in Brazil alone.