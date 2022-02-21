Americanas (AMER3) takes down e-commerce in response to ‘unauthorized access’

THE American Stores (AMER3) took its e-commerce system offline in response to an apparent hack of its servers.

The problem was detected on Saturday and access to the site was interrupted in the early hours of Sunday. The domain www.americanas.com.br was still offline this afternoon.

In a statement to the market, the company informs that it “proactively” suspended its online operations and activated its response protocols to the apparent invasion as soon as it identified it.

“The company works with technical and specialist resources to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce as soon as possible,” the note reads.

The site’s downfall affects not only Americanas itself, but an entire network of shopkeepers who turn to the retailer as a marketplace for your products.

Americanas has not released any forecast for the resumption of its e-commerce.

The episode did not affect the retailer’s physical stores, which continued to operate normally on Sunday.

most recent victim

If it is confirmed that the system was invaded by hackers, Lojas Americanas will be just the latest victim of a series of attacks on the servers of companies listed on the stock exchange.

Last year, Porto Seguro, CVC, Lojas Renner and JBS were among the targets of this type of invasion.