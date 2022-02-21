Americanas and Submarino are down after ‘unauthorized access’

The websites of the Americanas and Submarino stores, two of the main e-commerce platforms in Brazil, are still offline today after the platforms registered on Saturday (19) problems with user access and rumors that the websites were targets of hacker attacks. In a statement to the market, Americanas SA, which controls the two sites, confirmed the suspension of part of the servers and cited an “unauthorized access”.

wanted by UOL to know if there were any updates regarding the functioning of the sites, Americanas SA informed that the position remains the same as disclosed yesterday. “Americanas informs that it proactively suspended part of the servers of the e-commerce environment at dawn this Sunday (20/02) and promptly triggered its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access”, says the company’s note.

The report tried to access the sites this morning, but both display service unavailable messages. The apps of the two brands allow access, but there are difficulties to search for products and proceed with purchases.

According to Downdetector – a tool that monitors the operation of companies’ digital services – reports from Internet users indicate “potential problems” with Submarino.

In recent days, the tool has identified a series of notifications regarding Submarino. Reported issues affect the website, mobile app and login system. There are reports of users unable to access the app since Thursday (17) night.

Americanas SA also said that “it works with technical resources and specialists to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible”. According to the company, the physical stores are still in operation.