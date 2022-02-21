Americanas and Submarino are down after ‘unauthorized access’

The websites of Americanas and Submarino, two of the main e-commerce platforms in Brazil, are offline this Sunday (20). On Saturday, the two platforms had already registered problems with user access, amid internet rumors of a hacker attack. In a statement to the market, Americanas SA, which controls the two sites, confirmed the suspension of part of the servers and cited an “unauthorized access”.

O UOL tried to access the sites during the afternoon of this Sunday, but both display messages of unavailable services. The apps of the two brands allow access, but there are difficulties to search for products and proceed with purchases.

According to Downdetector – a tool that monitors the operation of companies’ digital services – reports from Internet users indicate “potential problems” with Submarino.

In the last 24 hours, the tool has identified a series of notifications regarding Submarino. Reported issues affect the website, mobile app and login system.

On Saturday, Americanas SA had already confirmed, through a notice to the market, problems in its digital operations.

This Sunday, the company announced the suspension of part of the servers. The company said it “proactively resumed suspending part of the servers in the e-commerce environment in the early hours of this Sunday (20/02) and promptly triggered its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access.”

Americanas SA also said that “it works with technical resources and specialists to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible”. According to the company, the physical stores are still in operation.