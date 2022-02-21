Americanas and Submarino offline: if you use the same password from these stores in other services, it is better to change, says expert | Technology

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Sage Networks Chief Technology Officer Thiago Ayub recommends that, For precaution, who uses the same password on the Americanas, Submarino or Shoptime website on other websites or services that change it. This in case there was a data leakwhich was not confirmed by the company.

What do you know and what remains to be clarified

“This episode is a lesson in the risk that people run when reusing passwords. If the consumer uses the same password registered at Americanas or at Submarino in other systems and services, he should no longer consider this password safe”, says Ayub.

Password Manager: Learn how to use and sync

“Other precaution that we should all take is keep an eye out for messages with suspicious charges. We can assume that any data shared with Americanas [caso tenha havido algum vazamento]could be used for scams in the future”, warns the specialist in the development of digital security tools.

“Be suspicious even if you receive a message with your correct name, email and address, informing you of some kind of unknown charge”, says Ayub.

Procon Carioca asks for explanations

On Monday afternoon, the Municipal Institute for Consumer Protection and Defense (Procon Carioca) notified Americanas to present information about the flaws in its virtual stores. The company has 20 days to clarify the case to the institute.

“Considering that the Americanas e-commerce stores are visited daily by thousands of people and with the aim of investigating possible violations of consumer rights, Procon Carioca launched the Preliminary Investigation”, explains the Executive Director of the Institute, Igor Costa.

In Brazil, information about attacks on private networks is usually restricted to what companies disclose.

The General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which imposed rules on Brazilians’ use of personal data, says they must notify their customers and the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) of “the occurrence of a security incident that may cause significant risk or damage to the holders”.

The law does not clearly state who is responsible for this assessment, nor what characterizes “relevant risk or damage”. Today, the analysis is carried out by the victim company itself.

Do companies need to warn about an attack? Who investigates? See questions and answers

“Something that draws a lot of attention is the difficulty they [o time da Americanas S.A.] had to go up a warning page [nos sites, sobre a indisponibilidade]. Which makes us assume that the mission of the Americanas security team is greater than the speed with which they manage to deal with the situation”, evaluates Ayub.

The stores’ websites began to experience instability last Saturday (19), when the company cited having identified an “improper access” and said that “there was no evidence of compromise of the databases”. The following day, the pages went down again and were not restored until the last update of this report.

Until the end of the morning of this Monday (20), who tried to enter found a message of “DNS error”, which means that the “address” of the page was not available. (see below).

2 of 3 DNS failure on the Lojas Americanas website — Photo: Reproduction DNS failure on the Lojas Americanas website — Photo: Reproduction

It was only around noon that a notice made by the Americanas about the unavailability began to appear, with no information beyond what had already been disclosed by the group’s press office. The same message came a little later on the Submarino website.

3 of 3 Notice on the Americanas website about website instability — Photo: Reproduction Notice on the Americanas website about the instability of the sites — Photo: Reproduction

Other cases of downed websites

One type of attack that has been growing in recent years in the world is the so-called ransomware, in which a virus “locks” information on systems and prevents access to it. Criminals then demand payment of a ransom to deliver a password that unlocks the data.

That’s what happened to JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, in May last year. An attack of this type that disrupted its operations in Australia, Canada and the United States. The case came to light because the FBI went on to investigate it and confirmed that it was ransomware. And the company said it paid $11 million in ransom to hackers.

Cases of websites that went offline, such as the Fleury network, for diagnostic medicine, also in 2021, and Lojas Renner, in the same year, were not confirmed by companies or authorities as having been ransomware or another type of hacker attack.

In December, the platform that gathers information on cases and deaths due to Covid-19, e-SUS Notifica, was down for 11 days due to a hacker attack. The ConectSUS page, responsible for issuing the National Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate, was also offline.

The “Lapsus$ Group” claimed responsibility for the attack. During the first hours, the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConectSUS had the message “contact us if you want the data back”.