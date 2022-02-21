Americanas and Submarino offline: what is known about the unavailability of online stores | Technology

The websites of the Americanas and Submarino stores have been offline since early Sunday morning (20). Americanas SA, owner of both brands, reported an “unauthorized access” in a note released to the market and states that it is working on a solution. On the afternoon of this Monday (21), a third website of the company, Shoptime, was also taken down.

The instability of the sites began on Saturday (19), when Americanas SA made a first statement. At the time, the company pointed out that there was no evidence of compromise of the databases. The sites are active again, but have been suspended since Sunday, moment when the company released a second statement, updating the information.

In the second message, Americanas SA informs that it “proactively again suspended part of the servers of the e-commerce environment at dawn this Sunday (20/02) and promptly activated its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access”.

Read the full statement below:

Americanas SA (“Company”), in compliance with the provisions of the resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) No. 44/21, in addition to the information already disclosed in the Notice to the Market of February 19, 2022, informs that it proactively suspended part of the servers of the e-commerce environment at dawn this Sunday (20/02) and promptly triggered its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access. The company works with technical resources and specialists to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible. The Company reiterates that it works with strict protocols to prevent and mitigate risks. The physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remain operating.

On Monday morning (21) the pages pointed to a notice that the service was unavailable due to a “DNS failure”.

At around 11:50 am, the Americanas website was updated with a message similar to the statement released the day before, pointing out that “for security reasons, proactively suspended part of the servers in the e-commerce environment”. The Submarino website was also updated with the same message around 12:50. At 1:50 pm it was the turn of the Shoptime website, which also belongs to the group, to receive an update with the same warning.

The issue also affects the brands’ apps. When accessing the apps, it is not possible to access products or make purchases (learn more below).

See what is known and what remains to be clarified about the unavailability of stores on the internet.

What is known so far:

In a statement, the owner of the Americanas and Submarino brands explains that “the company works with technical and specialist resources to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible. The company reiterates that it works with strict protocols to prevent and mitigate risks. The physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remain operating”.

What is the relationship between Americanas and Submarino?

Both brands belong to Americanas SA The group also owns the physical stores Americanas and Americanas Express, the online store Shoptime and the payment fintech Ame, among others.

What is a DNS failure?

Anyone who tries to access the pages, finds a warning that the service is unavailable due to a “DNS failure”. DNS (acronym for “Domain Name System”) is a kind of “contact book” on the internet. It is responsible for recording which numbers (sites’ IP addresses) are linked to “domain names” (such as “globo.com”).

The internet only works with numbers, so the “book” allows queries (called “domain resolutions”) for anyone to know the IP number of the website they want to access. When a failure occurs, access to the page is unavailable because it is not possible to find the right way to get there.

Are physical stores affected? And the apps?

When accessing the official apps of the brands, it is possible to browse the main page of the two stores, but the tool returns the message “Connection failed”, informing that “unable to connect to the server. Please check your internet connection” .

According to the company’s statement, the physical stores have not had their activities interrupted and remain operating.

Did the outage affect Shoptime?

Until Monday afternoon, Shoptime was still open. Consumers could login, access products and check the status of orders. However, around 1:50 pm, the e-commerce also reported that, for security reasons, it was suspended.

What remains to be explained:

The company does not confirm that it was the target of a hacker attack, a rumor that has been circulating on social networks. O g1 questioned the brand about the matter, but got no response. This material will be updated as more information becomes available.

Was there a problem with orders placed over the weekend?

The report of g1 contacted the Americanas SA communication team, but there is still no information about this possibility.

Has there been compromise of consumer data?