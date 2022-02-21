Americanas and Submarino remain offline this Monday (21) and companies issue a statement

Update (02/21/2022) – by DT

The websites and apps of the Americanas and Submarino retail stores are still offline on Monday morning (21). Customers started reporting access and redirection problems in the early hours of last Friday to Saturday. Also on this Monday, the retail chains published announcements on their social networks informing them that the e-commerce environment remains suspended for security reasonsand who work with their technical teams to resolve the issues.

















Americanas also highlighted that the physical stores of the chain were not affected and continue to operate normally. The retailer’s website began to display on Monday a message along the same lines as the statement released on social networks.

What happened?





There is still no official answer. for what would have caused the fall of the digital services of the two retail chains. In the note issued by Americanas SA, owner of the two brands, a “unauthorized access” to e-commerce environments. However, further details about this access were not provided. On the internet, many talk about a hacker invasionhowever, the Americanas SA did not confirm this possibility, but stated that there was no evidence of compromise of their databases.

Error message





Who tried to access the pages of the two stores encountered a warning that the service is unavailable due to a “DNS failure”an acronym for “Domain Name System”, which is a kind of “contact book” on the internet. DNS is responsible for registering IP addresses of websites that are linked to domain names, such as “tudocelular.com”, for example. So when a failure happens, access to the page is unavailable because it is not possible to find the right way to get there.

shoptime

Already Shoptime, another store that belongs to Americanas SAit still works normally. Customers can login, access products and check the status of orders, for example.

Original text (02/19/2022)

This Saturday morning (19), two of the biggest names in Brazilian retail showed instability, becoming unavailable for purchases. Users on social networks complain and some even indicate redirection to porn site. Submarino and Americanas, both from the Americanas SA group (formerly B2W) – responsible for holding a large part of the e-commerce user public – responsible also for having great names such as Shoptime under their umbrella, showed instability this morning, staying out donate. The well-known service Down for Everyone or Just Me, widely used to check the availability of websites, confirmed the drop.





However, as indicated by some users on Twitter, what could be a simple instability, normal to any website hosted on the internet, can hide a much bigger problem, perhaps even indicating a security flaw on the part of retail websites. . According to some users of the social network, when trying to enter the stores’ website, access would be redirected to PornHub, a famous online platform for adult entertainment. Check out the video below, from the user @ruizlenatogs, demonstrating the failure. Other network users also reported the same behavior.

Out of nowhere I went to open the website of @submarine and I ended up on Pornhub, the same happened with da @americanas hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/qlHl1EpLjH — renato. (@ruizlenatogs) February 19, 2022



After some time the websites of both stores returned to the air. Other sites of the Americanas SA group are also working normally.

