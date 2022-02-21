Americanas and Submarino take websites off the air again after suspected hacker attack | Technology

Share this news on WhatsApp

At around 17:30 (Brasília time) on Sunday, the websites of the two stores were down. Whoever tried to access the pages, found a warning that the service is unavailable due to a “DNS failure” (learn more below).

“The server is temporarily unable to fulfill your request. Please try again later,” the message reads.

Sought by g1, Americanas SA stated in a note that it “proactively resumed part of the servers of the e-commerce environment at dawn this Sunday (20/02) and promptly triggered its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access”.

The company further stated that it “acts with technical resources and experts to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible.”

“The company reiterates that it works with strict protocols to prevent and mitigate risks. The physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remain operating”, he concluded.

On Saturday morning, users reported on social media that they had difficulties accessing the stores’ websites. Hours later, Americanas SA stated that it “preventively suspended part of the servers in the early hours of Saturday after identifying the risk of unauthorized access”.

In Saturday’s statement, the company said there was no evidence of compromise of its databases.

DNS (acronym for “Domain Name System”) is a kind of “contact book” on the internet. It is responsible for recording which numbers (sites’ IP addresses) are linked to “domain names” (such as “globo.com”).