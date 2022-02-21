Analysis: most winning team in Atlético-MG history shows nerves of steel again | athletic-mg

When Flamengo turned the game around in the second half, with a goal by Bruno Henrique, the cow looked like it would go to the swamp. But goalkeeper Everson looked at his teammates and placed his index fingers at brain level, as if asking for calm and coolness. That’s how Atlético-MG won the Supercopa do Brasil.

A duel that enhanced a competition poorly formulated in the logistical part, which had the Brazilian champion team and the Copa do Brasil with all the possible status of visiting the confrontation. Galo won an electrifying duel also on penalties, and the goalkeeper was once again a savior. What didn’t seem to end never ended with Everson’s defense of Vitinho’s charge, after Hulk (always him) converted his second penalty.

Galo managed to win all the national titles promoted by the CBF in a space of 80 days. Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso (Godín), Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Nacho, Zaracho (Savarino), Keno and Hulk (Vargas) consolidate as the most winning team in the club’s history

1 of 2 Goalkeeper Everson celebrates victory on penalties against Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Goalkeeper Everson celebrates victory on penalties against Flamengo – Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In normal time, Atlético and Flamengo played a remarkable game for the 32,000 fans at the Pantanal Arena. The Rooster couldn’t keep the ball in the first half, and didn’t scare much. Flamengo arrived with danger in their powerful offensive scheme. A lot of individual technical quality set the tone for the match. Technicians at the beginning of their work, the season is still starting, the weather is stifling, but a guaranteed spectacle.

The penalty shootout was the fairest way out for a Flamengo that shone when Arrascaeta grew up and managed to open space in a solid defense of Galo – who had Godín on an unhappy day, it’s true, with a kick to the moon on penalties and Bruno’s goal failed. Henrique.

Without Zaracho, Atlético lost intensity and steals in the attack. Jefferson Savarino and Keno didn’t have as much impact on the wings. Nacho scored the goal that opened the scoring, but he also didn’t have as much connectivity with Hulk.

Guga missed the penalty that could be fatal, but even he was synonymous with the coldness and courage of a team that has a thick skin for decisive games, with the confidence of champions. The same goes for Nathan Silva, who converted his free kick with ease, after an insecure first half

Hulk, even, was isolated a few times, and had to retreat to try to touch the ball and start a play. He suffered fouls, others not so much, and his plays did not follow. But if Gabigol pierced Everson’s net in a good plot by Flamengo from above, Hulk did the same.

And a good insight from Turco Mohamed. He took out the wingers that hadn’t been yielding, added Ademir and Vargas and, from a plot between the two, came the equalizing goal for Hulk, which would take the final to penalties.

Atlético proved to be the best team in Brazil, playing head to head alongside Flamengo. The first trophy went to Lourdes, but there will be a whole 2022 ahead for two stellar teams to parade a powerful football, with mistakes and successes, but with quality capable of remembering the historic duels of the 1980s.