ANS dribbles the law and decisions on health plans are taken by interim

BRASILIA – A National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)the body responsible for overseeing the health insurance in the country, it has been operating for almost two years with substitute directors held in office beyond the legal term. The arrangement assured the agency’s current president, Paulo Rebello, accumulate superpowers. Lawyer and former chief of staff to the House government leader, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR), Rebello currently controls, in addition to the presidency itself, two of the most important directorates of the ANS.

Both responsible for processes such as the Billionaire sale of Amil’s portfolio of individual plans, which reach thousands of customers. Rebello is today the only titular director. Another three directorships have been occupied for almost two years by the same three servers.

The legislation of the regulatory agencies establishes, however, a limit of 180 days for the permanence of a civil servant as a substitute director. The ANS legal area produced an opinion to support the violation of this lock. The interpretation is contested by Sinagencias, an entity that represents career servants of regulatory bodies.

Nicknamed “Job’s slaves”, a reference to the well-known child’s game, the maneuver consists of, every 180 days, changing the names of the former directors that these servers are replacing as if they were always on a new substitute.

This is a mere formality. In this game, the servers do not change their position in the direction, and what changes is the name of the former director that each server is replacing.

In December, the Senate approved two names for the board of the ANS. President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has not yet named them. With this, it allows the agency to continue commanded by substitute servants and maintains the concentration of power in the hands of the current president of the agency.

Change

ANS has five directorates, in addition to the position of CEO. By the rules, the head of the agency accumulated the position with the Management Directorate (Diges), linked to the internal administration. But a change in the bylaws made two days after Paulo Rebello took charge of the ANS allowed him to change his bureaucratic position to command the two most powerful directorates of the regulatory body – Normas e Abilitação das Operadores (Diope) and the other, that of Normas and Product Qualification (Dipro).

The country currently has ten regulatory agencies, including the ANS. According to the portals of each agency, in none of them does the CEO occupy another board besides his own.

In general, regulatory agencies are headed by directors or officers who do not have control over specific technical areas. The ANS has a particularity: each director takes care of issues, such as the board that deals with the qualification of health plan operators, under the command of the current president of the agency. A concentration of power in one person. It is the ANS, for example, that defines readjustment of health plans and fines operators for bad services.

Greed

The positions at the top of the ANS are the target of political dispute. One of the reasons is that parliamentarians are interested in having someone they trust in charge of bodies responsible for impactful decisions that involve billions of dollars.

Between the end of 2020 and December last year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent 12 nominations to the Senate to compose the board of ANS. Under pressure from senators who support his government, names have been on and off the list in the meantime.

Current president Paulo Rebello is an example. His name was withdrawn on July 6 of last year in the wake of accusations that the deputy Ricardo Barros would be involved in a scheme to buy vaccines for covid-19, made to the Covid CPI. The next day, however, Bolsonaro backed off and sent the name Rebello again. Deputy Barros denies the link.

Of the 12 attempts to fill the vacancies in the ANS, the current government appointed only two presidents in sequence. Two other nominees were approved by the Senate, but were not nominated by Bolsonaro. And two names for the board have been awaiting analysis by senators for almost three months.

nominees

In December, the Senate approved the names of retired state public defender Eliane de Castro Medeiros and the deputy director of inspection at ANS, Mauricio Nunes da Silva, to assume five-year terms. She would be nominated by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); he, from Barros. Both deny sponsorship.

The public defender said that she learned about the vacancy in the direction of the ANS “by word of mouth from friends, and I sent a resume”, she told the Estadão. “I seek an adrenaline rush. As I don’t have the courage to jump with a parachute, go on a cruise, my adrenaline is to qualify for some projects.” Name also approved by the Senate in December, Mauricio Nunes has been a substitute director since May 2020.

In a note, the ANS maintains that the rotation among the members of the replacement list is determined by the law, “which also establishes the impossibility of the same substitute director occupying the same position for a period of 180 days”.

scam

For economist Arthur Barrionuevo Filho, professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) in the areas of competition and regulation, having a board made up of substitutes in charge of a regulatory agency, for so long, “defrauds the spirit of the legislation, which was to prevent the same person is indefinitely occupying space on the board without having been appointed to do so”.

He further states that the mandate of the board was created to guarantee freedom to decide against or in favor of any interests. “When you take someone who is provisional, that someone doesn’t have that guarantee. It has a temporary guarantee. This can make these people more susceptible to pressure.”

Agency claims to have support in ‘interpretation of the law’

To validate the permanence of substitute directors in charge of the National Agency of Supplementary Health (ANS) for almost two years, the direction of the regulatory body appealed to an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). The document prepared by the AGU admits that it was necessary to seek an “interpretation of the law” from regulatory agencies to allow the 180-day interim period to be extended.

The rule was created precisely to prevent the same person from occupying the position indefinitely without having passed a hearing in the Senate and appointed by the President of the Republic.

List

In a note, the ANS stated that “it strictly follows what the legislation determines in the process of appointing and replacing the board”. “The civil servants that are part of the current replacement list of the collegiate board are highly qualified and were appointed to vacant positions by the President, acting, as much as a ‘incumbent’ Director in the processes submitted to the Collegiate Board and observing all the processes established by the internal regulations of the agency and the legal regulations in force. All the agency’s work has been carried out normally, without prejudice to the regulator’s functioning.”

AGU’s opinion was commissioned in September 2020, near the end of the first six months of interim for one of the replacement servers. “Although the situation has not been expressly foreseen by the legislator, it is necessary to seek an interpretation that ensures the greatest effectiveness for the continuity of the public service and the decision-making capacity of the agency, provided that the interpretation remains within the limits of the legal text”, justified the AGU.

In her understanding, “the legislator did not expressly address the situation when a replacement reaches the maximum period of 180 days to replace the position and the other members of the list are already exercising the replacement due to the vacancy of two other positions.” This left room for interpretation.

The AGU opinion that has been used by the ANS to keep the substitute directors in office includes two tables that make clear the exchange-exchange in the replacement list forged by the agency. The tables indicate, for example, that the server Bruno Martins was summoned on March 17, 2020 to assume the post of director with the departure of former director Leandro Fonseca. On September 14, 2020, six months later, the same Bruno appears as a replacement for another director who had also left ANS.

Sinagencias (unions of agency workers) questioned the interpretation of the law. “The disregard for the law has allowed serious irregularities and illegalities.” The entity stated that the maneuver “hurts the basic principle of national regulatory agencies: technical, financial and political independence, with their boards having to be constituted in a collegiate manner, with fixed and non-coinciding mandates”. “With each new vacancy or each cycle of 180 days of interim, a new replacement list should be sent for designation by the President, excluding from the list the one who has already exercised the interim, adding a new replacement server to it.” Sought, the Presidency and the Civil House did not manifest.