Apple, Amazon and Netflix Join Studios to Take Down IPTV Pirates

Amazon, Apple and Netflix have joined an alliance of Hollywood studios to take down pirated IPTV services. In partnership with entertainment companies, the tech giants claim that these services violate copyrights by offering improper access to movies and series.

The studio alliance includes giants such as Disney, Warner, Paramount, Universal and Columbia. By joining Apple, Amazon and Netflix, the companies sued a resident of the state of Texas, in the United States, for copyright infringement on two pirated IPTV services.

The lawsuit filed by the companies says that Dwayne Anthony Johnson is responsible for the services AllAccessTV and Quality Restrems, which, according to the studios, offers pirated access to several series and movies, The companies ask for damages payments and also for the platforms to be deactivated. .

Johnson, through his lawyers, said the action is “deficient” and lacking strong evidence. He also says that several of the domains listed in the lawsuit are already down.

The action was judged by Judge André Birotte, from California, who won the case for the companies. According to the decision, Johnson may not, directly or indirectly, copy, reproduce, distribute, transmit content that infringes copyright, let alone “facilitate, induce, or contribute to the unauthorized reproduction of copyrighted works.”

The ruling also lists a number of domains that cannot be modified, sold, transferred or deleted, including many related to the IPTV services in question.

