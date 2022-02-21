Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six and Far Cry’s Ubisoft can be purchased

the french company Ubisoft could it be another one of the big game producers that can be bought? Despite not being a priority for the producer, the idea is not entirely put aside.

According to the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, the company still manages to remain independent. However, Guillemot does not entirely rule out procurement proposals, and said that if there are proposals, the board of directors will review them.

“We always make decisions in the interests of those who bear our risks, which are our employees, players and shareholders. That being the case, Ubisoft can remain independent, we have the talent, financial scale and a large catalog of intellectual property. That said, if there is an offer to buy us out, the board of directors will obviously look into it in everyone’s interest.

Despite the big wave of game developers being bought out recently, the Ubisoft has an ability to stand on its own two feet. Knowing this, it is very possible that we will not see any company buying the Ubisoft currently.

Ubisoft produces several successful franchises, among the producer’s franchises are Assassin’s Creed, rainbow six, Far cry, Watch Dogs. As well as other franchises very dear to the public such as Prince of Persia and Just Dance.

And you, do you think we’ll see Ubisoft remain independent for a few more years? Or we will see another big company buying the production company in the near future.

Image: Disclosure