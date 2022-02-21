At BBB Tá On, Maria comments on her relationship with Natália and reveals that she would have called Jade in the last Discordia Game | BBB Podcast It’s On

In addition to Barbara, who also left BBB 22 in the last week was Maria. Owner of one of the most intense trajectories of the edition, the actress and singer talked to Jeska Grecco and Samir Duarte about your time at the house in this new episode of BBB It’s On which also reflects the debut of Big Fone this season, the unexpected dynamics of this Paredão and the hot seat formed by Brunna, Gustavo and Paulo André.

ALSO AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLAYER! 👇

This time, Paredão’s formation began on Friday with the ringing of Big Fone. The dreaded phone made its debut this season and was answered by Brunna, who referred Gustavo directly to Paredão. On Sunday, who ended up joining him in the hot seat was herself, as indicated by Leader Lucas.

Once again taken by surprise by an unexpected dynamic, the brothers had to split into three groups of more than two people for the house vote. The division was like this: Brunna, Eliezer, Eslô, Jade, Laís, Larissa and Vini on one side; Arthur, Douglas, Gustavo, Paulo André and Scooby on the other; and, finally, Jessi, Linn, Natalia and Tiago as a third group.

In consensus, each of the groups should choose another person, from another group, to nominate the Paredão. First division participants chose to send Jessi. In the second group, tension: with a turn of votes, Eli ended up being the nominee. For the third, Paulo André was chosen.

In the round-trip, two of the three nominated by the house managed to escape. Eliezer and Jessilane will breathe a sigh of relief this week, while Brunna, Gustavo and Paulo André face Paredão for the first time. So, who leaves?

BBB22 Wall: Vote to eliminate. Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo or Paulo André?

Yes, she came to BBB Tá On! And of course, after such an important and meme-filled passage, Jeska and Samir had a lot of questions to ask Maria, starting with issues that didn’t even happen in confinement, like, for example, choosing a snake 🐍 as their cheering emoji.

Often seen as a negative symbol, Maria wanted to bring out another side of the animal: “I say that snake I already know who I am. So I tattooed it in honor of myself”. She continues:

“I wanted to bring a positive side. The snake is crawling, it hides, it waits there for the moment to strike, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s strategy. It’s smart.”

Anyone who follows the BBB 22 parties knows that Maria was one of the last to leave. The sister spent the whole night on the dance floor, dancing and having a lot of fun. And it was in one of these, more specifically to the sound of the track “Noite das Safadas”, that she viralized the “dance of the frog”.

Have you learned this step yet? ⤵

Did Maria think this dance would be successful out here? “I never thought. I just begged so much for the production to play this song because it was the only choreography I knew I knew”. She also says that when she has the opportunity to teach this little step on the internet, she will. Are you coming to class? We want!

She danced, she prayed…⤵

And on top of all that, she also brought back an iconic piece of clothing from another edition of the show. So it is! Maria indicated her legacy as an enemy of the end by wearing a pink top similar to Flay’s from BBB 20. We love it!

Maria says that even inside the house, she already had the vision that the public really wanted to see the game. She reveals that she picked up small tips, such as those present in Tadeu’s speeches, and that all this was confirmed when she left the program and analyzed the edition from outside.

About remarkable relationships formed in the game, the former participant talks about Natália:

“We still have to talk out here, I believe. Our relationship had ups and downs, however, I believe there were feelings on both sides. That both had a affection for the other, despite everything. At least I could apologize inside the house and see that everything was fine.”

Regarding the reception of the public after her disqualification, she says that she has received good messages on social networks. “People are separating life from game and not judging me for punctual attitudes”.

The actress and singer also says that she intends to talk to some of her confinement colleagues when they leave, including Linn, Brunna and Vini: “I have a great affection for the people of the house, we will always have a connection”.

Maria also reveals that she was already very into Jade’s game. Within the program, she was one of the first people to suspect the influencer, claiming that she had many friends and alliances formed between all groups in the house.

The sister also says that her initial plan was to talk about Jade in her latest Game of Discord:

“I began to realize that she played alone, that she was not a priority for anyone in the house, that she was forming alliances with different groups. And then I understood that she had indicated Arthur to win points with the entire house, and so she would never be nominated for the Paredão.”

Maria also remembers the time Jade saved her from Paredão, choosing to send Lucas after both had tied in the vote for the house: “she nominated a person who was already a possibility of nomination for her. There I realized that I was the only person in our room who didn’t trust her and she was trying to make it not an option for me to vote”.