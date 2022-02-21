Atlético-MG beats Flamengo on penalties and takes the title

After all the controversy surrounding the place of the decision and in front of a much larger red-black crowd at the Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT), who had already been the best in both the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil won. After a 2-2 draw in normal time, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo in a historic penalty shootout by 8-7 and became champion of the Supercopa do Brasil for the first time in its history. The carioca club, which is twice champion (2020 and 2021), now also accumulates two runners-up (1991 and 2022).

During the 90 minutes, Nacho Fernández opened the scoring for Atlético-MG, after goalkeeper Hugo failed. Gabigol, in the second half, equalized for Flamengo and Bruno Henrique turned. However, a short time later, Hulk returned to equal the score. In penalties, goalkeeper Everson took the last penalty from Vitinho and stamped the champion belt for the Minas Gerais club.

Now rivals have turned the key to their respective states. Atlético-MG faces Pouso Alegre on Saturday (26) and Flamengo faces the classic with Botafogo, next Wednesday (23), at the Nilton Santos stadium (RJ), where they can stamp their spot for the semifinals. of the Carioca Championship.

Hugo has an afternoon with a spiral of emotions

The young goalkeeper Hugo, from Flamengo, experienced many emotions this afternoon at Arena Pantanal. Most of them bad. After failing in normal time on Nacho Fernández’s goal, he came to redeem himself by defending penalties, but when he went to take his kick, he kicked wide.

Hulk x David Luiz: spark went out

Hulk, from Atlético-MG, had a beautiful duel against defender David Luiz, from Flamengo Image: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The match had as one of the highlights the duel between Hulk and David Luiz. Former teammates from Vitória’s base divisions, the striker and the defender fought a great dispute, which came to spark, but within a fair play.

