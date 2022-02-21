Atlético-MG beats Flamengo on penalties and takes the title

After all the controversy surrounding the place of the decision and in front of a much larger red-black crowd at the Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT), who had already been the best in both the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil won. After a 2-2 draw in normal time, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo in a historic penalty shootout by 8-7 and became champion of the Supercopa do Brasil for the first time in its history. The carioca club, which is twice champion (2020 and 2021), now also accumulates two runners-up (1991 and 2022).
During the 90 minutes, Nacho Fernández opened the scoring for Atlético-MG, after goalkeeper Hugo failed. Gabigol, in the second half, equalized for Flamengo and Bruno Henrique turned. However, a short time later, Hulk returned to equal the score. In penalties, goalkeeper Everson took the last penalty from Vitinho and stamped the champion belt for the Minas Gerais club.
Now rivals have turned the key to their respective states. Atlético-MG faces Pouso Alegre on Saturday (26) and Flamengo faces the classic with Botafogo, next Wednesday (23), at the Nilton Santos stadium (RJ), where they can stamp their spot for the semifinals. of the Carioca Championship.
Hugo has an afternoon with a spiral of emotions
The young goalkeeper Hugo, from Flamengo, experienced many emotions this afternoon at Arena Pantanal. Most of them bad. After failing in normal time on Nacho Fernández’s goal, he came to redeem himself by defending penalties, but when he went to take his kick, he kicked wide.
Hulk x David Luiz: spark went out
The match had as one of the highlights the duel between Hulk and David Luiz. Former teammates from Vitória’s base divisions, the striker and the defender fought a great dispute, which came to spark, but within a fair play.
The best
At Atlético-MG, besides the goal, Nacho Fernández was the most active of the team, helping in the construction of the plays and also arriving for the finalizations, making a link between the midfield and the attack.
In Flamengo, David Luiz did poorly at Arena Pantanal. With no rhythm due to being out of action in the last rounds of Carioca, the player appeared to be lacking the ball and missed compromising passes. A bit messed up, shirt 23 was bad on the ball out and almost didn’t compromise.
The worst
At Atlético-MG, the right side Mariano was shy in the support and was very stuck to the advances of the left side Filipe Luís, from Flamengo. Savarino also had a lackluster performance.
In Flamengo, goalkeeper Hugo hit a ball forward that resulted in Nacho’s goal and, in the second, it could have gone out. For the rest, the red-black was safe when required, although he hit another kick that made the crowd’s spine freeze. After the launch of the first Atlético goal, he received affection from the fans at the Arena.
Atletico MG performance
Atlético-MG had less possession of the ball and bet more on counterattacks and verticality. In the second half, he suffered a blitz from Flamengo and took the turn, but he counted on Hulk’s individual talent to tie the match.
Flamengo’s performance
The duel against Atlético was, perhaps, the most solid game of Flamengo under the command of Paulo Sousa. Although the need for adjustments, especially defensive ones, are evident, Fla was a well-distributed team on the field and created many chances to score.
DATASHEET
ATHLETIC 2 (8) X (7) 2 FLAMENGO
Place: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)
Hour: 4 pm
Competition: Brazilian Super Cup
Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)
Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)
VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)
Yellow cards: Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jair (ATL); Gabigol, João Gomes, David Luiz (FLA)
red cards: None
goals: Nacho Fernández, 41 minutes into the first half (ATL); Gabigol, 10 minutes into the second half (FLA); Bruno Henrique, 18 minutes into the second half (FLA); Hulk, 29 minutes into the second half (FLA)
Atlético-MG: Everson, Mariano, Godín, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Nacho and Savarino (Ademir); Keno (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Antonio Mohamed
Flamengo: Hugo, Rodinei (Matheuzinho), Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz and Filipe Luís (Léo Pereira); Willian Arão, João Gomes, Arrascaeta (Vitinho) and Everton Ribeiro (Lázaro); Bruno Henrique (Diego) and Gabigol. Technician: Paulo Sousa