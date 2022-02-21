Atlético’s patron surprises and provokes Flamengo after the Supercup

Credit: Publicity/Atlético

Rafael Menin, one of Atlético’s investors, did not fail to provoke Flamengo after winning the Supercopa do Brasil, this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. With the victory on penalties, Galo secured its first title of the season.

On social media, Menin took advantage of the moment to provoke Flamengo. The partner praised the fact that the Minas Gerais club had won the Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro and that the rival from Rio de Janeiro reached the decision only because of the regulation, being the second place in Serie A.

“Fair victory! The champion of everything beat luckie loser (sic)”, published the athletican. Lucky loser – lucky loser, in the literal translation. It is an English term, which briefly indicates that someone ‘inherited’ the vacancy for the dispute of a match or tournament without ‘deserving’ it, but for another reason. In this case, the regulations allowed Flamengo to fight for the title.

Lucky loser https://t.co/el6CedibKW — Rafael Menin (@rafaelmeninsouz) February 20, 2022

Atlético guarantees millionaire prize

With the title, Atlético wins R$ 5 million as a prize. Flamengo, in turn, will receive R$ 2 million for the runner-up.

Atlético-MG took the lead with a goal scored by Nacho Fernández, at the end of the first stage, after taking advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Hugo. On the return of the break, Rubro-Negro came with another footprint and quickly turned the score around with goals from Gabigol and Bruno Henrique.