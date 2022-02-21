Australia reopens borders to vaccinated tourists after 2 years of restrictions | Tourism and Travel

Australia reopens its borders this Monday (21) to tourists vaccinated for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. During these nearly two years of restrictions, the country implemented one of the strictest controls on the movement of people in the world.

In December, Australia had already relaxed, allowing the entry of international students and skilled workers, with specific visas.

How to get a tourist visa for the USA

how to get a passport

“The wait is over,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference on Sunday. “Pack your bags. “Don’t forget to bring money, because you’ll find plenty of places to spend it.”

To enter the country from this Monday, the Australian government will require that tourists are fully vaccinated. In this regard, Australia understands that the traveler must:

Have had two doses of one of the following vaccines:

AstraZeneca;

Pfizer;

Modern;

Coronavac;

Covaxin;

Sinopharm – for people under the age of 60 arriving in Australia;

Sputnik V;

Novavax.

Janssen – Johnson & Johnson.

The Australian government also states that, to be considered fully immunized, a person must have had the last dose of the vaccine at least 7 days before entering the country.

“If you have not been vaccinated at the above doses or schedule, you do not meet Australia’s definition of fully vaccinated for international travel purposes,” states Australia’s Department of Home Affairs on its website.

Australia expects 56 international flights to arrive in the country within the first 24 hours after reopening, a volume well below pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, the prime minister stated that he “has no doubt” that this number will rise soon.

The first flight was due to arrive at Sydney airport at 6am (local time) on Monday, followed by others from Tokyo, Vancouver and Singapore.

Australia has closed its borders to almost everyone except its citizens and resident aliens since March 2020 in an attempt to stop the rise in the number of Covid-19 infections. The ban also affected the country’s citizens, who could only travel abroad with some justification.