Australia reopens borders to vaccinated tourists after 2 years of restrictions

In December, Australia had already relaxed, allowing the entry of international students and skilled workers, with specific visas.



“The wait is over,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference on Sunday. “Pack your bags. “Don’t forget to bring money, because you will find many places to spend it.”

entry rules To enter the country from this Monday, the Australian government will require that tourists are fully vaccinated. In this regard, Australia understands that the traveler must:

Have had two doses of one of the following vaccines:

AstraZeneca;

Pfizer;

Modern;

Coronavac;

Covaxin;

Sinopharm – for people under the age of 60 arriving in Australia;

Sputnik V;

Novavax.

Janssen – Johnson & Johnson. The Australian government also states that, to be considered fully immunized, a person must have had the last dose of the vaccine at least 7 days before entering the country.