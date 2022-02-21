Australia reopens to tourists for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic – 20/02/2022 – World

Dubbed a “fortress” for having imposed one of the world’s strictest travel restrictions in the pandemic, Australia will reopen its international borders to vaccinated tourists this Monday (21).

“The wait is over,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference on Sunday. “Pack your bags,” he hurled at potential visitors, adding unceremoniously, “Don’t forget to bring money, because you’ll find plenty of places to spend it.”

The country has closed its borders to almost everyone except its citizens and resident foreigners since March 2020 in an attempt to stop the rise in the number of Covid-19 infections.

The ban also affected Australians themselves, who could only travel abroad with a justification.

The first flight to Sydney airport will arrive from Los Angeles on Monday at 6 am (local time, 4 pm on Sunday ET), followed by others from Tokyo, Vancouver and Singapore.

56 international flights are expected to arrive in the country in the 24 hours after reopening, volume well below pre-pandemic levels. Morrison added, however, that he “has no doubt” that this number will rise soon.

Australia’s reopening to tourists is the clearest example so far of the government’s shift from a strict “Covid zero” approach to living with the virus and minimizing serious cases and deaths from the vaccine.

Most of the country’s 2.7 million coronavirus infections have occurred since the omicron variant emerged in late November. But because Australia has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world — more than 94% of people aged 16 and over received two doses — there have been just under 5,000 deaths, a fraction of the rates seen in several other developed countries.

This Sunday, the country recorded more than 16,600 cases and at least 33 deaths.

According to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, each month of these restrictions cost businesses around A$3.6 billion, with tourism particularly hard hit.

The government hopes to boost a sector that was experiencing pre-pandemic growth – the Gross Domestic Product of so-called real tourism grew by 3.4% in 2018-2019, compared to overall GDP growth of 1.9%.

Australia has been gradually reopening since November, first allowing Australians in and out and then admitting international students and workers in some sectors. Starting Monday, leisure tourists and more business travelers can enter.

Fully vaccinated people will not need to be quarantined, but those who have not completed the first two-dose cycle will need to obtain a travel permit to enter the country and will be subject to state and territorial isolation requirements.

Unvaccinated tennis player deported

Last month, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was unable to participate in the Australian Open tournament because he was deported from Australia after having his visa canceled and being detained in an immigration hotel. He traveled without being vaccinated against Covid-19, after receiving a waiver of proof of immunization for having presented a positive test for the coronavirus carried out in the previous month, in his country of origin.

This authorization, however, was contested by the federal government, which does not consider recent infection with the virus as a valid criterion for waiving vaccination as an entry requirement.