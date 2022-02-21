Australian PM criticizes China for firing laser at plane – 20/02/2022

Australian PM criticizes China for firing laser at plane – Scott Morrison claims Chinese military ship fired laser at Australian surveillance aircraft. He sees “an act of intimidation” and says the crew’s lives were in danger. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized China on Sunday (20/02) for using a laser against one of his country’s surveillance aircraft. .

The Australian Defense Force confirmed the incident on Saturday. She said a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was hit by a laser from China’s People’s Liberation Army, endangering the lives of the crew.

The Chinese ship responsible for what Morrison called the “dangerous act” was traveling alongside another Chinese ship off the northern coast of Australia, in the country’s exclusive economic zone, on Thursday.

What did Morrison say?

At a news conference on Sunday, Morrison said: “I cannot see this as anything other than an act of intimidation, an unwarranted and unprovoked act, and Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation.”

He said the laser had the potential to affect the operation of the aircraft and put those inside it in danger. Morrison added that the case had already been reported through diplomatic and defense channels.

He also cited the recent signing of a defense pact between his country and the United States and the United Kingdom, called Aukus. Morrison said his government will demand a response from Beijing.

“Aggressive Acts of Intimidation”

Also on Sunday, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News: “I think the Chinese government hopes that nobody talks about these aggressive acts of intimidation.”

The Australian Defense Ministry said Chinese ships were heading east across the Arafura Sea at the time of the incident.

Australia had already accused China in 2019 of using lasers against its helicopters in the South China Sea.

bl (AFP, Reuters)