Baby is born at a support point set up by the city of Petrópolis | Rio de Janeiro



Rita Araújo, doctor who delivered the baby, holds little Ana Alice – Disclosure

Published 02/20/2022 1:22 PM | Updated 02/20/2022 14:20

Rio – Despite all the tragedy in the Imperial City, Sunday began bringing hope and life to one of the support points set up by the Petrópolis City Hall. Little Ana Alice was born at 8:42 am, at Escola Paroquial Bom Jesus, at Dr. Thouzet.

The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Giovana Cerqueira, arrived at the support point around 7:30 am to warn the mother – the baby’s grandmother and who was sheltered at the scene, after losing her home – that she was in pain. The medical team from the health post, which worked at the support point, was called and examined Giovanna.

“She was having strong contractions. We called the Civil Defense, who called the ambulance, but there was no time. The baby was born right here. It was the most moving thing I’ve seen in my life,” said the school’s director, Renata Zacharsk.

Giovana was nine months pregnant and this was her second pregnancy. “She was not sheltered at the school, only her mother. It was a very emotional moment for everyone here”, added the director.

The delivery was performed by the team of the health post that was on site. “Her mother and I put her on the floor, and I said: ‘go strong’. Soon I saw the baby’s head, and she was born. It was beautiful”, said nurse Tatiana Jardim Costa.

After giving birth, Giovana and Ana Alice were taken by Samu by ambulance to Hospital Alcides Carneiro (HAC), in Corrêas. The two are doing fine.

The tragedy of the rains in Petrópolis has already left more than 150 people dead. At least 160 more are missing.