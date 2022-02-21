Balloon with SBT drawings falls at Guarulhos airport and covers part of the plane

A balloon with drawings referring to characters from SBT programs fell at Guarulhos airport, in Greater São Paulo, this Sunday (20), and even hit a Gol plane parked in the courtyard. The information is from g1.

The unmanned object also carried a flag attached by strings. The item was removed from the runway by airport officials. No injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested so far. Dropping balloons is a crime.

GRU Airport, the company responsible for Cumbica airport, confirmed that the case took place on Sunday morning.

“GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, informs that, this Sunday (20), it identified the fall of a balloon in the courtyard at 8:40 am. The operation at the site was paralyzed and the concessionaire’s teams acted to collect the material. The quick action to remove the balloon did not cause interference or generate risks in operations, which were normalized at 8:49 am. As much as the release of balloons is a crime in Brazil, this type of practice is still frequent. In 2020, the concessionaire recorded more than 33 occurrences with balloons. In 2021, there were 44 records.

SBT also released a note denying that the balloon that had the logo and drawings in reference to the station is hers.

“SBT clarifies that the balloon that crashed this Sunday the 20th at Guarulhos Airport has no relationship with the company. The broadcaster is against the release of balloons and hopes that the authorities will investigate the responsibility for the authorship of the fact”, informed the company’s press office.

Gol, which had its aircraft hit by the balloon, said that the object did not hurt any of the passengers or employees, and that the plane had no damage and was released to continue the flight after the item was removed.

“GOL informs that, on Sunday morning (20), a balloon crashed at Guarulhos Airport, close to the aircraft that was boarding flight G3 7682 (Guarulhos-Buenos Aires). GOL’s airport ground and maintenance teams acted quickly to remove the balloon, ensuring the safety of passengers and everyone involved in the operation. The company also informs that the aircraft was not damaged and was released to continue with the scheduled flight.

The Company reinforces that releasing a balloon is a crime and puts airspace at risk, as balloons can collide with aircraft, tangle with aircraft turbines, cause fires or even fall on the runway on aircraft being supplied.”

On social media, videos circulated of the balloon falling at the airport. Check it out below.

