Balloon with SBT logo falls at Guarulhos airport and covers plane; watch video

posted on 02/20/2022 19:12 / updated on 02/20/2022 19:16



Thematic balloon with the SBT logo brought the caricatures of characters from the show A Praça é Nossa. There were no injuries – (Credit: Social Media/Reproduction)

The air traffic teams and passengers present at Guarulhos International Airport, this Sunday morning (20/2), went through moments of tension when a hot air balloon fell inside the aircraft entrance and exit yard. A kind of band tied to the object covered one of the aircraft of the place, of the Gol company. Luckily, the part that could cause an incident, the engine that makes it possible to move the object, did not collide with any vehicle. See the moment:









There were no reports of injuries, but the incident paralyzed activities at the site for a few minutes. To the post office, GRU Airport, which manages the airport, said that the fall was recorded at 8:40 am and that “the operation was stopped to collect the material”. “The quick action to remove the balloon did not cause interference or generate risks in operations, which were normalized at 8:49 am”, says the note.

The aircraft hit by the strip did not suffer any damage and can continue for takeoff, bound for Buenos Aires. GRU Airport also stated that, in the last two years, it recorded more than 77 occurrences with balloons at the location. “As much as the release of balloons is a crime in Brazil, this type of practice is still frequent. In 2020, the concessionaire recorded more than 33 occurrences with balloons. In 2021, there were 44 records”, they pointed out.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the case will be investigated by the 3rd Tourist Office (Deatur), located inside the airport. Ballooning is criminal under the 1998 law.

For this reason, the focus of the investigation will be to find the person responsible for the object’s flight. According to the SSP, in 2021, 43 people were arrested and 113 balloons were seized in São Paulo.





Balloon had SBT logo

The fact that caught our attention was that the object was decorated with the station’s logo. SBT and with caricatures of characters from the house’s humorous program, the The square is ours. The track that was dragged by the balloon also showed other characters in the attraction.

In a note to the G1, the SBT said it had nothing to do with the balloon and that it does not support the release of such artifacts.

“SBT clarifies that the balloon that crashed this Sunday the 20th at Guarulhos Airport has no relationship with the company. The broadcaster does not support the release of balloons and hopes that the authorities will investigate responsibility for the fact”, says the note.

On the internet, the images went viral and netizens showed astonishment at the situation.

A balloon from Praça é Nossa causing at Guarulhos airport hahahahhahahahahah

look at the face of @MarleiBarley in the balloon lol pic.twitter.com/YqD0bDXYTs — Mané Marreco (@Carvalho_Rapha) February 20, 2022





You have to be really stupid to make a BALLOON IN TRIBUTE TO SBT (…I could stop here, but moving on…) and drop it near Guarulhos Airport — Adriano Brandão (@adrianosbr) February 20, 2022





Man, a SBT themed balloon fell, specifically from the PRAÇA É NOSSA in the middle of Guarulhos airport! pic.twitter.com/GQVzmQiXPp — AN (@allannobrega) February 20, 2022



