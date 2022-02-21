Banco Inter is giving R$10 to those who refer friends

Last Wednesday (16), Banco Inter launched a new promotional campaign called Refer and Earn. This promotion allows the customer to earn up to R$ 1,000 in cashback to use in the super app. The Refer and Win program runs until March 31 and will give R$ 10 cashback to each person referred.

Cashback is cumulative up to BRL 1,000, that is, you can invite up to 100 friends. However, after accumulating the cashback, it will only be possible to use it in the Banco Inter super app, with products from the accumulated value, that is, if you have accumulated R$ 100, you will only be able to use the cashback on products that cost from of BRL 100.

Another way to earn cashback is to indicate consigned credit to a public servant in São Paulo. If the person indicated hires the credit, you earn R$ 150. The promotion will end on April 9th; from then on, you will only be able to use the cashback accumulated until the 10th of May.

Advantages of having an account with Banco Inter

To help you recommend the bank to your friends, Inter has listed the main reasons for opening an account. Are they:

– Free PF and PJ digital account;

– Withdrawal without fee;

– Credit card with no annual fee;

– Pix;

– Cashback;

– Shopping within the app;

– Complete platform for investments;

– Among other products and services, such as insurance and financing.

For more information, check the campaign regulations at this link.

Image: Banco Inter website.