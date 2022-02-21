‘BBB 22’: Pedro Scooby packs his bags and threatens to leave reality | BBB

Pedro ScoobyGlobe

Published 02/21/2022 07:56 | Updated 02/21/2022 07:59

Rio – Pedro Scooby did not like the result of the formation of the fifth wall of “BBB 22” and threatened to leave the reality. Annoyed by his friend Paulo André having been nominated for the hot seat by whom he did not imagine, the surfer even packed his bags to leave the competition for R$ 1.5 million, but was advised by Tiago Abravanel and stayed in the house.

“This is a game,” said Abraavnel when he saw that the surfer could hit the red button and give up the game. “I know brother, it’s just that people can’t go over principles, bro… Very awkward situation, old man. Remember the DG talking about talking to the girls and telling great stories? Okay, where can I help? fourth and said ‘we’re not going to vote for the girls’ group, because we’ve already talked to them’. Okay. And he came up with the option: Laís. And Gustavo said he wouldn’t vote”, Scooby replied.

Afterwards, the surfer also did a self-assessment and said that the program arouses feelings that he does not like. “Very nasty situation. This stop stresses me, I don’t want to stay here anymore. I don’t want to become this guy full of rage Pedro Scooby about the formation of the last wall”, he continued. Later, in conversation with Lucas, Arthur Aguiar and Paulo André, he criticized the positioning of Linn da Quebrada, Jessilane, Natália and Tiago Abravanel in the formation of the wall. “This falsehood only works with us. They kept putting it in our heads that now we are all united. United is the damn thing! First opportunity they had to hit us, here PA. Suddenly it leaves”, he concluded, regretting that Paulo André was nominated by Linn da Quebrada, Jessilane, Natália and Tiago Abravanel.

“No, it won’t,” Arthur replies. “What union is this?”, asks the surfer. “Jessi, Lina and Natália chose him. And then Tiago was out-voted. Just like I was out-voted here, you know?”, counters the actor.