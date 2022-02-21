BBB22: “Grupão” from the fourth Lollipop combines votes in two brothers

The fifth wall of BBB22 will be formed this Sunday (20). In the outside area of ​​the house, the brothers who sleep in the Lollipop room talked about who they would vote for. To defend themselves, they decided two targetsspeculated on this week’s dynamics and matched, or at least tried to match, their votes.

READ MORE:

Slovenia believes that this week may have a counter-coup and says: “If everyone goes to Jessi, I think she’ll dump me”. Then, Brunna confesses that his vote this week would not be for the teacher and Eli says: “We need to organize.”

“There are people I would not vote for, but for the good of the group I vote”takes on Eslo. Then, Brunna tries to set two targets for the group: “Douglas or Jessi?”.

At this point, the group comes into conflict. Eliezer confesses that he prefers to vote for Jessibut vyni responds: “Douglas without a doubt”. Eslo agrees with Ceara and says: “I prefer him, because Jessi can pull me”. But Eli insists and says he can’t vote for the actor.

Jade is in the conversation, but that doesn’t stop the group from considering Paulo Andre as a voting option.

VOTE: Which brother will be nominated by Lucas on the 5th wall of BBB22?

The first leadership of the Pipoca team, in the BBB22, he came! In a test of agility, throwing and luck, Lucas got the better of it and became the leader of the week. Now, he has the power to nominate one of the hotshot brothers without a chance to compete in the back and forth race. Who do you think will be chosen or chosen?

So, what do you think? Place your bet!

*Remembering that this vote is only a partial one and has no relation to the progress of BBB22.

Loading…

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!