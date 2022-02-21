BBB22: Jade Picon says it would be interesting to have Paulo André on the wall | BBB22

After a super party on Saturday night (19), with special participation of the singer Thiaguinhothe brothers woke up this Sunday morning (20) with the tense atmosphere of wall formation. On the lawn of the most guarded house in the country, Jade Picon, Larissa, Laís, Brunna and Eslovênia gathered to define who will be the target of this night and what would be their second options, in case there is a counter-coup.

Seeing that Arthur Aguiar returned from two consecutive walls, Jade Picon decided to leave the ex-Rebelde aside and direct the focus to other participants. Her allies, Laís, Slovenia, Brunna and Larissa considered the possibility of concentrating votes on Paulo André and Douglas Silva. According to Larissa, Arthur is focused on voting for Jade’s allies, and as a counterattack, tiktoker suggested that the girls do the same, voting for the actor’s allies.

Jade shocked viewers by saying that it would be interesting to see Paulo André on the wall, but who would never vote for him at this point and who don’t want him to leave. Slovenia joked about the situation and stated that Jade’s attitude is understandable, since they are almost lovers within the global reality. “For God’s sake… When it’s the opposite and it’s Lucas, it’s the same thing, see? Don’t even count on me. You are absolutely right, Jade.”joked Eslô.

Laís, Larissa, Brunna, Slovenia, Vyni and Eli reached a consensus and will have Paulo André and Douglas Silva as their main targets. In contrast, Jade stated that she doesn’t vote for either of them now and that she prefers to vote for Jessilane. Then Picon warned that the angel’s lunch was almost over and asked the participants to disperse, so that Arthur and his allies would not see the meeting.

There will be change

Referred to the Monster by Arthur Aguiarwhich is the Angel of the Week, Larissa had already vented to Slovenia on the actor’s attitudes. According to her, the actor chose her to get back at Jade Picon. “He had so many people to go that hadn’t gone yet. He had Vini, Jessi and you, not that I wanted you to go.“, complained the sister.

“He [me escolheu] it was because we have contact with Jade. His whole problem is with Jade. […] His problem is with Jade and he keeps trying to hit her. He was not going to put her on because, if he put her on, it was because it was declared, but it was on the people around her…said Larissa.

The sister even threatened the former Rebel and said that he will be your focus from now on. “If I don’t go to Paredão, let him get ready. He totally took my focus away from Gustavo. I was doing everything, I talked to Jade, to take some of his focus away. I talked to everyone in the room so he wouldn’t go to Paredão so he could do something like that with me. It makes no sense”concluded Larissa.