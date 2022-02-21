BBB22: Paulo André loses patience with Laís after being confronted by his sister: “Stop being nervous”; watch

No time bro! In the early hours of today (20), Paulo André lost patience with Laís at “BBB22”. The doctor put the athlete against the wall to find out about a conversation he had with Arthur Aguiar. But the brother didn’t like that at all, he gave a sharp answer and a piece of advice for the woman from Goiás.

In the Lollipop room, Laís questioned Paulo after hearing his name in the boys’ chat. “Tell me what Arthur is saying about me, PA”, she asked, worried about the next wall. PA went straight and then countered: “Oh, fuck! Stop this nerd! Every time we stop to talk you think it’s about you”. But the sister insisted. “He spoke my name. I saw. I listened”she returned.

Paulo continued to deny exposing Arthur’s lines. “But the junk has nothing to do with you”he replied, when Laís did not accept the argument. “Oh, did you say my name and it has nothing to do with me?”, replied the doctor. That’s when the speedster stated that she should take satisfaction not with him, but with Arthur. “F*ck, what’s the matter… Ask him, gee. If he was the one who said it, ask him.”countered PA. “No, I don’t want to look at his face. But it’s alright”closed the sister.

Paulo André closing Laís part 1 #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/UHF0OY1avx — The Duty #BBB22 (@oplantaobbb) February 20, 2022

After Laís left the room, Paulo found her in front of the mirror and advised her not to run away from her own problems. “I’m going to give you the same chat I gave to Barbara, understand? If you want to solve a mess, you solve it with whoever you have to solve it, don’t come and ask me, no. If you heard it from his mouth, you have to resolve it with him, it’s not me, no. Keep asking me? This problem is not mine, you solve it. If you don’t want to talk to him, that’s not my problem anymore.”argued the Olympic athlete. Watch:

The final esculacho – PA x Laís #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ngylGhVnKP — The Duty #BBB22 (@oplantaobbb) February 20, 2022

The conversation caught by Laís took place during the party, when Arthur exposed the plan to unite in vows to protect him and indicate someone else to the wall. At the same time, PA had already noticed that the doctor didn’t take her eyes off the two. “Laís wants to do a backflip when she sees us talking. Fuck, keep looking, look there”noted the athlete.

Arthur passing the strategy on to PA: He, DG, Natália, Tiago and PA (perhaps Lina and Jessi) for everyone to vote for someone (probably Laís) to protect themselves and not go around the house. All in vain. Arthur’s Priorities: Tiago, PA and Lucas #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ytYP2a7sOs — Dantas #BBB22 (@Dantinhas) February 20, 2022

