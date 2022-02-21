BBB22 POLL: Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André, who should be eliminated?

It’s time to vote! The formation of fifth wall of BBB22held this Sunday (13), moved the house and ended with Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo at risk of elimination. The dynamic included the premiere of ‘big phone‘ in the program, in addition to the indication of the leader, Lucas, and the group house vote. Now, the walled-in are dependent on public support for one of them not to become the fifth eliminated from the program.

As usual, the first step in the formation of the wall was the protection of the angel. Arthur Aguiar, who won the ‘Proof of the Angel‘ this week, decided to protect Natalia on that wall. Soon after, it was the turn of the Lucasfirst leader of the Time Pipoca edition, to decide who would be your nominee.

The leader chose to indicate Brunna Gonçalves, because of the exchange of votes they were in last week. After that, the dynamic changed. Lucas went to the leader’s room, and the other groups need to be divided into three environments: grunge room, Lollipop Room and confessional.

In each of them, the brothers needed to define, in consensus, who will be the group’s vote. The formation of the groups was done freely and each one could define who they would like to stay with. If they did not reach consensus, a vote would be held in the environment. The nominees were Jessilane, Paulo Andre and Eliezer.

In the ‘Pround trip‘, with traditional three-phase dynamics, Eli and Jessi got rid of the wall, which was officially formed by Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André.

