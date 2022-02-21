BH: check the vaccination schedule against COVID-19 this week – Gerais

BH has already applied the first dose of the vaccine to 103% of the public over 12 years of age, while 95.3% received the second dose (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) It is more than proven that vaccination is the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Belo Horizonte follows the schedule for the application of doses during this week (see below). The city hall makes available doses for recapture of the entire public with a high degree of immunosuppression over 18 years old, while advancing with the booster dose by age and childhood vaccination.

Exclusively on Monday and Tuesday (21 and 22/2), PBH reserved the vaccination service for this public. Meanwhile, throughout the week, people between the ages of 35 and 30 will be able to go to the nearest health post to receive the booster. In addition, children as young as 10 can receive the second dose. Addresses are available on the city’s website.

The capital of Minas Gerais has already reached the mark of 103% of applications of the first dose in the population over 12 years old, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the city hall, released last Friday (18/2). While the second dose was 95.3% and the booster application was done in 44.4%.

Schedule

21st and 22nd of February (Monday and Tuesday):

Repechage for priority groups and age groups already summoned, either for application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose (exclusively for people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years and over).

2/23 (Wednesday):

Booster dose for 35 year olds whose second dose date has completed 4 months.

Repechage for priority groups and age groups already summoned, either for application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose (exclusively for people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years and over).

2/24 (Thursday):

Second dose for children aged 10 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, in which the interval between applications is shorter.

Booster dose for 34- and 31-year-olds whose second dose date has completed 4 months.

Repechage for priority groups and age groups already summoned, either for application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose (exclusively for people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years and over).

Day 25/02 (Friday):

Booster dose for 30 year olds whose second dose date has completed 4 months.

Repechage for priority groups and age groups already summoned, either for application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose (exclusively for people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years and over).

* Users in the following conditions are classified as immunosuppressed for vaccination:

severe primary immunodeficiency

Chemotherapy for cancer;

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs

People living with HIV/AIDS

Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days

Use of immune response-modifying drugs such as Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mycophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, 6-mercaptopurine, Biologicals in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept , Secukinumab, ustekinumab) JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib)

Auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease

Patients on hemodialysis

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

Documents for vaccination

PBH reinforces that, in order to be vaccinated, it is necessary to be accompanied by parents or legal guardians, in the case of children, and to bring CPF, identity document with photo or birth certificate, vaccination card, proof of comorbidity (if applicable) and address in the capital.

Children with comorbidities must present a report, statement, medical prescription or medical report issued within 12 months before the registration date.

In the case of people who are going to take the fourth dose, they must present ID, CPF, vaccination card and proof of address. In addition, reports, statements, exams, prescriptions, medical report and/or prescription must also be presented, and must contain the registration number of the respective class council, legibly, signed, stamped and in the original version.

vaccination schedule

The opening hours of the Health Centers and extra posts on working days from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The hours of the drive-thru points are from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The malls are open from 1:00 pm to 7:30 pm – PBH stresses that the malls are exclusive for the vaccination of the summoned group. Infant vaccination from 9 am to 4 pm.