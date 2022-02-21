Biden is willing to talk to Putin about crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern on Sunday that the continuation of Russian military exercises is another sign that the country is preparing to invade Ukraine. In an interview with CNN, he said that US President Joe Biden is willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin “at any time, in any format” if it helps to avoid war.

On Sunday, Belarus Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced the continuation of joint military exercises with Russia amid heightened tensions in the region. As a result, Russian soldiers will remain in the neighboring country, which borders northern Ukraine, for longer.

The initial forecast was that the military exercises, started jointly by Russia and Belarus on February 10, would end this Sunday.

In the CNN interview, Blinken stated that the Biden administration will continue to take all measures to try to convince Moscow not to invade Ukraine. At the same time, he said that everything indicates that Ukraine is close to being invaded. “Everything that leads to a real invasion seems to be taking place,” he told TV.

Blinken added that the US believes Putin has already made his decision. “But until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we’re going to use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from taking this further,” he added.

The secretary also stressed that the US and its allies have a “massive package” of sanctions against Russia if the country invades Ukraine.

Behind the tensions between the countries is Russia’s distrust of the rapprochement between Ukraine – which in the past was dominated by the Russian empire and the Soviet Union – with Western countries.