Bill Gates sees the micron more effective than the vaccine

Microsoft billionaire creator says Covid-19 variant creates B-cell and T-cell immunity and managed to reach the world population better than vaccines

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is an annual international conference held in Munich since 1963, at which politicians, military and business representatives, non-governmental organizations and experts on security-related issues hold conversations outside diplomatic and protocol requirements. The former names are Wehrkundetagung and Munich Conference for Security Policy. Due to the corona pandemic, it was canceled in 2021.

As in previous years, Bill Gates will also be a guest at the current February 18-20 conference. In a panel discussion on February 18, the billionaire, referred to by many media outlets as a philanthropist, surprised the public with his assessment of the status quo of the Covid crisis. He said verbatim:

“Unfortunately, the virus itself – Omicron in particular – is a type of vaccine, creates B-cell and T-cell immunity and has managed to reach the world population better than we can with vaccines.”

Who exactly the former Microsoft founder meant by “we” he did not explain.

His summary of the vaccine’s effect was critical. “We weren’t very good at developing therapies,” Gates said during the conversation.

He soberly declared:

“Unfortunately, Omicron did a better job than vaccination.”

Referring to the media’s work on the pandemic and the corresponding effect on people, Gates said the mainstream media “did a good job” all along. However, certain “information and content” from other media had a very negative impact on the vaccination campaign. Bill Gates then claimed that misinformation about COVID vaccines resulted in “hundreds of thousands of deaths”. On his role and that of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a US immunologist and US government adviser in the pandemic crisis, he provocatively formulated the following insight:

“The level of misinformation is so wild it’s almost laughable. I mean, Dr. Fauci and I kill millions of people just to make money?”

With reference to the perception and effect of statements made by politicians and scientists, Gates emphasized that, in retrospect, the function of politics was not what he would have imagined. Gates literally said:

“If we look back on the pandemic and let the politicians have their say, it doesn’t work very well because they knew there was a lack of trust.”

With regard to the US, he would therefore wish that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an agency of the US Department of Health, and also Dr. Fauci would be “more at the forefront” with their statements and recommendations. . On wearing a mask, also related to the current situation in the US, Gates responded in an irritating comparison and asked the interviewer:

“This is interesting. What is the downside of wearing a mask? I mean, it has to be hard, you have to wear pants, that’s hard stuff. This society is so cool, why do they wear pants? Try to find out.”

Gates also criticized that the focus on death numbers has led to less confidence in vaccines. From his point of view, it should be clearly shown how many of the deceased were vaccinated with a proven infection and how many were not:

“It’s too late for the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population against COVID-19.”

Finally, Gates was convinced that, in his opinion, there would be another pandemic after Corona. Next time, though, the distribution of vaccines should work better. On the sidelines of the conference, Bill Gates met with German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

