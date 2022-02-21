Bolsonaro attributes the reduction in murders to the release of weapons; experts point out that the facts are distorted and that more weapons in circulation are a risk to society | Politics

The number commented on by Bolsonaro was released in the early morning by the g1as part of the Monitor da Violence project, a partnership between the site and the Center for the Study of Violence at the University of São Paulo (NEV-USP) and the Brazilian Forum on Public Security.

The data showed that the number of murders fell by 7% in 2021 compared to 2020. In the whole of last year, 41,100 intentional violent deaths were recorded in the country. It is the lowest number in the entire historical series of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, which has been collecting data since 2007.

“You saw that the number of homicides by firearms dropped to the lowest number in history, right? The press doesn’t say that, among other things, the release of weapons to good people, the guy thinks twice before doing something stupid. Now, if it had increased, who was to blame? [risos]. No need to say,” Bolsonaro said in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada.

The decrease in murders in 2021 resumes the downward trend recorded in the country by the Violence Monitor since the 2018 balance sheet, before the Bolsonaro government began. This downward trend was interrupted in 2020, a year that registered a rise of more than 5% in murders, in the middle of the pandemic. The fall was recorded again in 2021.

Experts criticize release of weapons

The drop in murders in Brazil is not related to the release of weapons and began before the Bolsonaro government, emphasize experts from the Brazilian Forum on Public Security (FBSP) and the Center for the Study of Violence at USP (NEV-USP).

The reduction in violent deaths began in 2018, at the end of the Temer government, after a record of murders in 2017 caused by a war between factions in several Brazilian states, explains Bruno Paes Manso, from NEV-USP.

Both the increase and decrease are strongly influenced by the dynamics of organized crime, responsible for most violent deaths, he explains.

“This downward trend may occur despite the increase in the sale of weapons and ammunition in the market. Legal and illegal weapons and ammunition – which are diverted and enter the criminal market – do not, in isolation, cause variations in rates”, he says. “They tend to increase circumstantial homicides, in bars, clubs and traffic, for example, and femicides. But they don’t necessarily affect criminal dynamics in the states.”

Samira Bueno, director of the FBSP, points out that the reduction of weapons in circulation has already helped to slow down violence in Brazil in the recent past.

“Different scientific studies demonstrate the role of gun control in the deceleration of violence in Brazil. In the 2020 Atlas of Violence we demonstrate that, in the period before the Disarmament Statute (2003), the growth rate of homicides in Brazil was 6.5 times higher than that observed since 2004. It is estimated that, between 2004 and 2014, the gun control policy was able to save 135,000 lives, an important legacy for understanding the scenario analyzed here, which is at risk due to recent measures to relax gun control by the federal government,” she says.

“With the facilitation of the acquisition of weapons and ammunition, the diversion of legal weapons into the hands of criminals is facilitated, the investigative capacity of the police forces is impaired and the risk of conflicts, often banal, becoming tragedies, like traffic fights.”

Details of the real causes

See the explanation by researchers from the Center for the Study of Violence at USP and the Brazilian Public Security Forum for the real causes of the downward trend in murders in Brazil:

Professionalization of the Brazilian drug market: “Balanced criminal markets, with competitors who have learned to live with each other or who have discovered ways to regulate the relationship between them, tend to reduce the total number of fatal conflicts. (…) The existence of rules and the creation of a wide network of partners, which expanded with contacts with criminals from other states made in federal prisons, helped (the PCC) to become an important distributor of drugs and weapons for gangs in other states, transforming the Brazilian drug market, which to replicate the São Paulo criminal model, organizing itself from state prisons”, says Bruno Paes Manso.

Greater government control and influence over criminals: “The very business model created by these groups made the leaders of the various prison gangs more vulnerable and subject to pressure from the governments. by the authorities. The governments and state justice systems had been accumulating and exchanging information that made it possible to act to reduce conflicts and punish the most truculent leaders within the prisons, who were led to exercise a more diplomatic, rational and profitable command”, says Bruno.

Settlement of conflict between factions: “Between 2016 and 2017, we experienced a war between two criminal groups, the PCC and the Comando Vermelho, and this war spread throughout the country, especially in the North and Northeast states. , in another, it has a certain monopoly of some group. When a single group consolidates itself in the territory, it tends to reduce the conflict”, says Samira Bueno, from FBSP.

Creation of targeting programs and other public policies: “Several units of the federation adopted, throughout the 2000s and 2010s, programs to reduce homicides based on the focus of actions in the territories. in Ceará, are examples of projects that sought to integrate police actions and preventive measures. Over the years, many governors hesitated in maintaining such initiatives, but there was an organizational learning of the security forces that shows that, when there is planning, integration and goals, the macro objectives are more quickly achieved”, affirm Samira Bueno and Renato Sérgio de Lima, from FBSP. Specialists also cite other public policies being developed by the federation units, focused on the integration of police forces with the strengthening of intelligence and investigation mechanisms.

Reduction in the number of young people in the population: “It has to do with demographic changes, something that we have been pointing out for some years in the Atlas of Violence, which is the reduction in the number of young people in the population. It is known that most of the lethal violence affects young men . And Brazil is facing a major demographic change”, says Samira.

Creation of SUSP and changes in transfer rules: “In 2018, the federal government managed to approve, after processing for 14 years, the law that created the Single Public Security System, responsible for regulating the 1988 Constitution with regard to the integration and efficiencies of public security institutions. Also in 2018, (…) there was a change in the rules for transferring funds raised by Caixa Lotteries, which, in practice, meant that about 80% of all security money transferred to states and the Federal District from 2019 to 2021 has the lotteries as its origin and, with that, new resources could be allocated to the area”, say Samira and Renato.