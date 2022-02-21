Botafogo beats Corinthians and signs agreement with Luís Castro

Small details separate the Botafogo of an agreement with Luís Castro. Even in the past with a situation forwarded with Corinthians, Alvinegro did not give up, it invested in the medium/long term project and, after a new meeting, received a positive response from the Portuguese coach.

+ Advertisement with Botafogo shield was broadcast in 188 countries; to the L!, Textor vibrates: ‘Just a small beginning’



Now, Botafogo needs to settle with Al-Duhail, from Qatar, in relation to the termination penalty. The value, valued at 1.2 million euros (R$ 7 million, at the current price) should not be a problem for John Textor, who is willing to invest in Luís Castro, a name he believes is ideal for the project.

Not a Cariocão-2022 subscriber yet? Go to www.cariocaoplay.com.br, fill out the registration form and get 5% off with the special LANCE! coupon: GE-JK-FF-ZSW



A meeting between Castro, his representative – who is in Brazil – and a Botafogo leader on Saturday night was crucial for the arrangement. With the lack of definition on the part of Corinthians and the insistence of Glorioso, the Portuguese chose Rio de Janeiro. The “Ge” informed about the meeting and the THROW! confirmed.

Luís Castro should lead Al-Duhail this Monday against Qatar SC at 12:55 (Brasília time) and present himself to Glorioso later this week. He arrives at General Severiano’s club accompanied by four professionals – two assistants, a performance analyst and a physical trainer.

Luís Castro was attracted by Botafogo’s project, which will give him time to implement an integrated process between base and professional, in addition to creating a style based on possession of the ball. The framework should be developed in two to three years.