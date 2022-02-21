Brazilian woman arrested in Thailand asks her sister for a lawyer: ‘Tell him to send us to Brazil, so we can answer there’; listen to audio | South of Minas

“I’ll give you Dr. Edson’s contact, please call him. Tell him to do something. Tell him to send us to Brazil, so we can answer there”.

This was the audio message Mariana Coelho received from sister Mary Helen Coelho Silva, arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking last week. With a crying voice and looking desperate, the 21-year-old asked her sister to get in touch with a lawyer to bring her back to Brazil. Thailand is one of the countries where drug trafficking can be punished with death, depending on the quantity and circumstances.

The audio was forwarded through a messaging app. It was through him that Mariana learned about her sister’s arrest in the Asian country. In an interview with g1, Mariana said that she was surprised and shocked when she learned of the crime that her sister had committed.

“I had no idea how big it was, I didn’t know how serious it was. For me, she was traveling to Curitiba looking for a boyfriend, these things that young people do”, Mariana recalled.

1 of 2 Mariana Coelho (left) with her sister Mary Hellen (right) — Photo: Personal archive Mariana Coelho (left) with her sister Mary Hellen (right) — Photo: Personal archive

Mariana said that she only began to understand the seriousness of the situation after she started researching the subject and found out about the possible punishments that her sister could suffer. The news took the family by surprise. Her mother, who is battling cancer, needed to be hospitalized when she learned that her daughter had been arrested in the Asian country.

Three Brazilians were arrested at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, according to the country’s authorities. They are investigated for international drug trafficking. According to communiqués from the Thai authorities, published in the Asian country’s press, 15.5 kilos of cocaine were seized from the Brazilians.

2 of 2 Cocaine was hidden in hidden luggage compartment, according to Thai authorities — Photo: RPC/Reproduction Cocaine was hidden in a hidden luggage compartment, according to Thai authorities – Photo: RPC/Reproduction

The first detainees were a 27-year-old man and 21-year-old Mary Hellen, who left Curitiba. After stopovers, they arrived on a flight around 7 am on Monday (14). Hours later, authorities arrested a resident of Apucarana, in northern Paraná. The 24-year-old had arrived on another flight.

To Paraná’s g1, Itamaraty informed that, through the Bangkok embassy, ​​it monitors the situation and provides all assistance to Brazilians. The g1 Sul de Minas contacted the Itamaraty again this Sunday (20), but has not yet received a response.