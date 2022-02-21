Brazilians arrested in Thailand suspected of international drug trafficking: see what is known and what remains to be clarified | Paraná

The suspects are a young woman, aged 21, a man, aged 27, and another young man, aged 24. The Itamaraty informed that, through the Bangkok embassy, ​​it monitors the situation and provides assistance to Brazilians.

Thailand is one of the countries where drug trafficking can be punished with death.depending on the amount of drug and the circumstances.

What is known about the case

Mary Hellen Coelho Silva, 21 years old, resident of Pouso Alegre (MG);

Young man, 24 years old, resident of Apucarana (PR);

The 27-year-old man has not been named or city released.

Brazilians were arrested in two different situations:

According to Thai authorities, the 27-year-old man and the young woman were first arrested. They left Curitiba and, after stopovers, arrived in the country on a flight, around 7 am on Monday (14).

Hours later, the authorities arrested the young man from Apucarana. He arrived at the airport on another flight. Authorities said they did not know whether he knew the other suspects.

How the drug was found:

The drug was found with the man and the young woman after airport staff suspected items shown on the X-ray. Customs officials searched the passengers’ three suitcases and found 9 kilos of cocaine. The drug was hidden in a hidden compartment.

With the boy from Apucarana, arrested later, agents found 6.5 kilos of cocaine hidden in two suitcases.

Mary Hellen Coelho Silva’s sister highlighted that the family asks for the help of the Itamaraty to bring the young woman back to Brazil. Since the arrest took place, the family has no information about the Brazilian.

‘Paying with your life is very strong’, says sister of Brazilian arrested for drug trafficking

According to Mariana Coelho, the news of the arrest came through an audio that she herself sent through a messaging app. With a crying voice and appearing desperate, the young woman asked her sister to get in touch with a lawyer to bring her back to Brazil. Listen below:

Brazilian sends audio to family after being arrested for drug trafficking in Thailand

Mariana said that she only began to understand the seriousness of the situation after she started researching the subject and found out about the possible punishments that her sister could suffer. The news took the family by surprise.

Her mother, who is battling cancer, needed to be hospitalized when she learned that her daughter had been arrested in the Asian country.

The family has the help of lawyers in the municipality, but they are looking for Brazilians who can help directly from Thailand. Family and friends ask that Mary Hellen be brought to Brazil and be tried by Brazilian justice.

The parents of the young man from Apucarana said they were very shaken by the news and did not want to give an interview. They said they even spoke briefly by phone with the young man before he was taken to prison, but they do not have details of the case.

What the Brazilian authorities say:

The Itamaraty informed that it is monitoring the situation and that it provides assistance to Brazilians, but did not detail what is being done in relation to the case. The agency also said that “in observance of the right to privacy”, it cannot provide specific data on “individual cases of assistance to Brazilian citizens”.

The Federal Police (PF) reported that it was not officially notified of the fact and neither was contacted by the prisoners’ relatives.

Brazilian Rodrigo Gularte is executed in Indonesia after being convicted of drug trafficking

INTERNATIONAL TRAFFICKING: Air Force Sergeant who took cocaine to Spain on an FAB plane was sentenced to 14 years and 6 months in prison

Thailand is one of the countries where drug trafficking can be punished with the death penalty. The same is true in other Southeast Asian countries.

In April 2015, Rodrigo Gularte was executed in Indonesia for the crime of drug trafficking. He spent 11 years in prison after being caught at the airport with 6 kilos of cocaine coated on surfboards.