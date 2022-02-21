Buser partners with agencies and now serves business trips

Buser, a startup for the purchase of intercity bus tickets, announced that it will expand its business to partnerships with travel agencies, in the so-called Buser Agente. The objective is to reach the corporate market and increase sales to help companies reduce business travel expenses. Launched in November 2021, the […]

THE buserstartup to buy intercity bus tickets, announced that it will expand its business to partnerships with travel agencies, called Buser Agente. The objective is to reach the corporate market and increase sales to help companies reduce business travel expenses.

Launched in November 2021, Buser says it has tripled the number of partnerships with more than 350 agencies. VOLL, a technology company that is operating in the travel market, was the first to participate in this new phase that has corporate tourism as its objective.

Trips are with trained drivers, with vehicles monitored by GPS, cameras and other items to ensure your safety. There are 4 options for travel: bed, semi-bed, bed and premium bed. To travel, you will only need to present a photo ID.

Buser Agent

In this new modality, the accredited travel agency will be able to sell seats on Buser buses with collaborative charter. In this way, passengers will split the bill at the end of the journey 100% online.

If they want, they can also access the company’s marketplace, which currently has 60 bus companies operating at bus stations, as announced by Buser.

Travel Market

Buser’s multi-brand manager, Maurício Cattani, informed that the travel market is growing, even in the corporate segment, so betting on this growth and joining VOLL was a natural move.

This new partnership takes place according to the increase in sales on the VOLL. According to figures released by the traveltechin the first quarter of 2021, purchases of bus tickets in the VOLL system grew by 553%, more than six times that at the end of 2021. With regard to plane tickets, the growth reached 84%.

