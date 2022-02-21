Caixa schedules new FGTS 2022 payment for the next few days

O birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will be released soon by Caixa Econômica Federal for workers born in March. This benefit is available every year for workers to withdraw in the month of their birthday.

To access the benefit, you must first subscribe to the service through the bank’s service channels. Membership using the birthday withdrawal modality must be requested by the last working day of the worker’s month of birth.

You can request the service through one of the channels below:

Through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS);

FGTS website;

Box website.

It is worth remembering that if the worker chooses the birthday withdrawal and then wants to return to the withdrawal period, it is necessary to wait a period of 24 months for the change to take place. In addition, if the worker is fired during the period of validity of the anniversary withdrawal, it will not be possible to withdraw the amount of the termination fine or the entire amount available in the fund’s account.

Check the FGTS Anniversary Loot Calendar for 2022

The withdrawal must take place within two months from the month of birth of the worker. See the dates: