“Camilo is a PT member and the party is proud”

The president of the PT of Ceará, Antônio Filho – known as Conin –, countered this Sunday, 20, a comment by fellow member Luizianne Lins (PT), in which the federal deputy said she did not recognize Governor Camilo Santana (PT) as a “legitimate PT” , but as a representative of the group of Cid and Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the politics of Ceará.

“I’m not going to argue with the deputy, but Camilo is a PT member, he is very proud of the PT and is creating a government that is a reference in the state”, says the leader. “Camilo has been with the PT for a long time, more than twenty years, and he is fully aligned with our guidelines,” he continues.

Conin also highlights that the fact that Camilo was affiliated with the PT was even decisive for his choice as a candidate for the PT bloc and the Ferreira Gomes group (then in the Pros) in 2014. At the time, then-governor Cid Gomes was trying to avoid that Lula recorded videos in support of the opposition candidate, Eunício Oliveira (MDB), which provoked the definition by a PT candidate.

The PT-CE president’s speech comes in response to Luizianne Lins’s interview with journalist Breno Altman, from Opera Mundi. In the interview, the deputy defends that the PT breaks with the PDT block in Ceará and launches its own candidacy for the Government of Ceará, including herself as a possible pre-candidate.

“It is a historic mistake, at a time when we can have a candidate for governor of the PT, elected to govern in the PT way, to insist on a candidate from the Ferreira Gomes clan”, he says. Asked about Camilo’s position in the debate, Luizianne highlighted the governor’s history of proximity to Cid and Ciro Gomes.

“Camilo is not the result of a PT debate, of an internal political dispute within the party. He comes from a nomination by Cid, from the Ferreira Gomes clan, to the PT”, says the deputy, who highlights the historical connection of Camilo’s father, Eudoro Santana, with the PSB, and even said that PT had more space in the “government Cid’s than Camilo’s”.

“I defend that the PT has a candidate, name me, but, unfortunately, the majority of the PT is vacillating too much, because everyone is worried about how many votes the mayor of the governor will make his mayor give to me, candidate to federal deputy. So it’s a small thing”, says Luizianne.

Conin, however, counters: “Camilo actually helps the PT a lot, managing what he is doing. Right now, we are seeing the growth of the PT with new mayors, there is a little of this recognition of Camilo’s work in the middle”, he says, also highlighting that the issue of the alliance between PT and PDT is already an “expired agenda” in the party.

“The PT currently has the two biggest influencers of votes in Ceará, which are Lula and Camilo. Camilo even arrives at the end of his second term in a situation very similar to that of Lula in his second term, with about 80% of approval. A governor who arrives like this certainly influences the party a lot”, he continues.

