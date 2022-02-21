Can eating bananas at night disrupt sleep and harm your health?

Eating before bed does not seem to be a good indication for the health of the organism. In addition, evening meals can impair sleep and the body’s recovery through rest. Still, there are foods that have the potential to act positively in the moments before sleep. Banana, for example, is a food that can be consumed at night.

If you’ve ever wanted to eat bananas at night, but got scared, know that you’re free. Of course, consumption should be moderate and does not need to be done often. However, contrary to what you might think, bananas can help a lot to have a better quality rest. Check out some of the benefits of eating this fruit at night below.

What happens if I eat bananas before bed?

Bananas are rich in nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, tryptophan, vitamin B6, fiber and carbohydrates. It is exactly these nutrients that help considerably to improve sleep.

Potassium and magnesium, for example, lower blood pressure and relax muscle groups. These two effects are already conducive to sleeping well and more relaxed. In addition, bananas have the power to improve the digestive process, or a very useful effect at bedtime.

In turn, tryptophan is a natural sleep regulator, even used in some insomnia medications. By joining tryptophan with magnesium, the body begins to regulate the production of serotonin and melatonin. The first hormone helps to decrease stress, while the second is what makes a person sleep well.

How to eat bananas at night without gaining weight

Banana is a light food that is easily assimilated/digested by the body. It is not a risk for weight loss and will also not hurt if eaten at night. However, the ideal is to have your last meal at least 1.5 hours before going to bed.

The ideal is to have the guidance of a nutritionist to adapt the diet to the consumption of bananas at night. It is worth mentioning that eating bananas helps immensely to control the desire for sweets.