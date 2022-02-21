Cargo ship fire destroyed luxury cars estimated at up to R$1 billion

Cargo ship carried 3,965 luxury cars. )Photo: Getty Images)

The cargo ship Felicity Ace, which caught fire in the North Atlantic, could cause billions in damage;

In all, of the 3,965 vehicles shipped, 1,100 were Porsches and 189 were Bentley;

The ship was also carrying 22 people.

The freighter Felicity Ace, which caught fire in the North Atlantic last Wednesday (16) while shipping cars from brands such as Porsche and Bentley from Germany to the United States, and carrying 22 people, could cause billions in losses.

So far, according to information from the transport companies, a total value between R$ 450 million and R$ 1 billion is estimated. In all, of the 3,965 cars shipped, 1,100 were Porsches and 189 Bentleys.

A spokesman for the British automaker says it is possible to assess the value of the cars at around US$ 30 million, the equivalent of R$ 154 million at the current price. However, the real value of vehicles, of various models, must exceed the number.

In the case of Porsche, if its entry model, the Macan, which can fetch just over US$52,000 in the United States, is used as a basis for calculating the 1,100 vehicles, an estimated cost of US$57 is estimated. million, around R$ 293 million at the current price. Added to the Bentley cars, the figure comes to R$ 447 million.

It is known that at least one of the vehicles present was a Porsche 718 Boxter Spyder model 2022, by youtuber Matt Farah, which costs around US$ 120,000.

If the 1,100 cars are in this price range, the loss could reach US$ 132 million, equivalent to R$ 678 million. Along with Bentley cars, it increases to R$ 823 million.

As the Felicity Ace carried hundreds of loads of different car brands, the total value could exceed the R$ 1 billion mark.

