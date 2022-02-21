Catarinenses win the mixed doubles title at the Rincão de Beach Tennis Unimed World Cup

Fernanda Firmo (113 ITF) and Matheus Belo (115 ITF) won the last title that was missing for the finalization of the Mundial Rincão de Beach Tennis Unimed, played in an arena set up in the public square of Balneário Rincão. With doubles 6/3, the athletes from Santa Catarina won by 2 sets to 0 the Brazilian duo Rafaelle Barioni and Andrei Ludwig. The men’s and women’s finals of the competition, at the BT 400 level, with a prize pool of 35 thousand dollars and seal of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), took place on Saturday, the 19th.

The athlete from Santa Catarina, born in Brusque, André Baran (Top 8 ITF)won the men’s category, playing in partnership with the French Theo Irigaray (Top 7). They made a remarkable final on the courts of Balneário Rincão. They won by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 7/5 and 6/3) the duo formed by the Italian Mattia Spoto (Top 6 ITF) and by the french Nicolas Gianotti (Top 12 ITF) and made the crowd cheer a lot.

“It’s indescribable, I’m very happy to play and win in my state, with this energy, I’m just grateful. I thank God, everyone who made this event happen, sponsors, staff, press and public”, highlighted Baran after the grand finale.

The women’s final was one of overcoming and the Italian duo Flaminia Daina (Top 6 ITF) and Nicole Nobile (Top 4 ITF) was the champion of the World, defeating the compatriot duo Giulia Gasparri (Top 1 Itf) and Ninny Valentini (Top 7 ITF), with a decision in the super tie-break (2/6, 7/5 and 10/6 partials). “We are very happy to have won the world championship, with a lot of determination”, said Flaminia Daina, who alongside her partner was the number 3 seed in the tournament.

After the awards ceremonies, the mood was one of gratitude. “The Catarinense Tennis Federation has stood out in holding major world tennis events. And now it’s Beach Tennis’ turn. We managed, with the union of efforts, to hold perhaps the biggest Beach Tennis tournament in the world, which fills us with pride. Evidently, no one does anything alone and we must especially thank the Brazilian Tennis Confederation that endorses the FCT events and gives us unconditional support so that our events are successful”, highlighted the president of the Catarinense Tennis Federation, Alexandre Farias.