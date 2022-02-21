Check out 3 great tips to control high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a problem faced by many people and it brings several harm to human health. In this sense, it is important to do the proper medical follow-up, as well as the treatment indicated by him. However, there are other ways that can help if the pressure does not decrease. Check out!

See also: Blood pressure

the hypertension

Resistant hypertension occurs when blood pressure remains above what is defined as normal (140/90 mmHg), commonly called high blood pressure.

Such a condition is serious, as it considerably increases the chances of having a stroke, heart problems, dementia, among other diseases. In addition, high blood pressure is often not controlled with medication, even if they are in the highest doses tolerated by the body.

In this sense, the drugs can be reviewed and changed by the doctor. However, it is important to find other ways to do this control, which does not mean that the medicines will be discarded. Check out some tips on how to do this:

It is extremely necessary to have a medical follow-up in this situation. This is because the professional will help you identify whether any medicine, vitamin and/or supplement you take may be influencing your blood pressure. If this is the case, the doctor will guide you in the best way.

Identify the parallel causes

Other factors in our body can also increase our blood pressure, such as sleep apnea, for example. Therefore, you need to analyze other aspects of your life to identify these underlying causes and treat them in the right way.

Lifestyle is a big differentiator, not only for blood pressure problems, but for the health of the body in general. In the case of hypertension, maintaining adequate weight and a diet rich in vegetables and low in salt can help. In addition, it is necessary to have a good sleep routine, reduce alcohol consumption and avoid smoking.

To complete, inserting the practice of physical activities in the routine is also crucial in controlling blood pressure, especially aerobic exercises.