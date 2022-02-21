check out new cure found by scientists

HIV is a virus that worries the population. This is often due to the impact it can have on the lives of those who contract the virus and the little knowledge about the cure. However, recently, one more person was cured of HIV with a new method. On the other hand, it is not possible to use the cure in question in the vast majority of patients.

New cure for HIV?

AIDS is a disease caused by the human immunodeficiency retrovirus virus. It can cause AIDS and attack the immune system, making it difficult for the body to protect against other diseases. The virus can be transmitted through sexual intercourse, shared and/or contaminated syringes and during pregnancy, from mother to child. In addition, people usually live with the virus for their entire lives, and can die from it.

However, a 64-year-old patient in the US, who was battling the virus and an acute myeloid leukemia, was declared cured of HIV. In her leukemia treatment, she received a stem cell transplant from the umbilical cord blood of a newborn. After receiving the stem cells and being treated with antiretroviral cocktails for HIV, she was free of the virus.

About the new cure

The functioning of this new technique is not yet known, but it is believed to be related to the adaptability of stem cells from the umbilical cord. In addition, although the discovery was a great advance for the scientific community, it is not a treatment that can be used on a large scale.

This is because it is a very risky and invasive method, which ends up being a drastic measure for when there is no other treatment option. In addition to this, stem cell transplantation can also have severe side effects, such as diseases in which the donor’s cells attack the transplant recipient’s immune system.

Other cure cases

This is not the first time that the cure for HIV has taken place, as there were two previously known cases. In both, the patients received a bone marrow transplant with a genetic mutation that prevents HIV, a method different from that used in the recently cured patient. In addition, in the previous cases, patients had strong reactions that did not occur in this one, such as infections, weight loss, hair loss and bone marrow rejection.