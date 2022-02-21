Chico Anysio’s son counters Malga Di Paula’s accusations about inheritance – 02/21/2022

Nizo Neto, son of Chico Anysio, used social networks to respond to statements made by Malga Di Paula, the comedian’s widow, about his father’s inheritance. In a recent interview, Malga said that she did not receive “a penny” of money from her ex-husband, who died in 2012. Nizo said that the delay in the inventory is the fault of “her incompetence and omission”.

“For some time now, Mrs. Malgarethe de Paula has been giving bizarre interviews, always putting herself as a victim in relation to the inheritance (which, by the way, does not exist) and we have never spoken. This is an inventory that has been going on for 10 years and this delay has owes a lot to her incompetence and omission as an inventor,” said Nizo Neto in an Instagram post.

The actor also says that Malga’s statement is a “low blow” and did not like that the widow cited that one of Nizo’s brothers was radical in not wanting to talk to her about Chico Anysio’s inheritance.

“That statement she made, using the name of my late brother Cicero with a tone of irony, was really a very nasty low blow. Once again she uses the press to talk about a private matter, only this time she went too far using the name of Cicero, who is not here to defend himself. A great lack of respect!”, said Nizo. See the full post:

In March, the death of Chico Anysio completes 10 years and Malga had commented that he did not receive anything from the inheritance left by the comedian. According to the widow, who was hospitalized for Covid-19 in 2021, she was deprived of her rights.

“It will be ten years since Chico died next month and, until today, I have not received a single cent of my inheritance and my assets are blocked. YouTube.

“Some were more radical and didn’t want to sit down to talk, one of them died while I was in a coma. Look how ironic life is. He was 39 years old and fought with me for almost ten years to receive something he will never receive”, he said, referring to Cícero Chaves, who died in July 2021.