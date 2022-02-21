China and Russia being closer worries the US

Amid tensions involving Ukraine, the United States has been concerned about the rapprochement between Russia and China. According to The News York Times, countries in Europe have also been alert to the recent closeness between historic allies Moscow and Beijing.

In the midst of the crisis, the government of President Joe Biden has been trying to form alliances, mainly with European countries to keep Putin isolated. On Saturday, the 19th, the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yicalled for negotiations to be held for the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

On the occasion, however, he defended Ukraine’s sovereignty, but also criticized the attempt by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to expand its borders towards Eastern Europe.

“Is this conducive to maintaining peace and stability in Europe?” he asked, via video at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, in which US Vice President Kamala Harris was personally participating to bring countries together. against Russia.

The rapprochement between China and Russia brings to mind the world divided by the Cold War. In the current conflict, China has supported the massive presence of nearly 200,000 Russian troops on the borders with Ukraine.

But the US’s biggest concern, according to The News York Times, is that China and Russia establish a pact and non-aggression in the face of a possible armed conflict. With this scenario, the United States works to form a coalition, including in strategic areas of Europe and Asia.