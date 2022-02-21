Cinnamon, Clove and Lemon Tea: See what this fusion is for and how to easily prepare it at home

See today, February 20, what the cinnamon, clove and lemon tea. Check out the benefits of each ingredient and learn how to make this infusion. Especially if you are looking for a drink that will help you lose weight. Therefore, if you are in the process of losing weight, read this article here, at Casa & Agro do Tecnonotícias.

Separately, each of these ingredients is excellent for our health. In this way, together the benefits add up and enhance the results. So we’ll teach you how to do it. cinnamon, clove and lemon tea in the right way, so you can enjoy all that this infusion has to offer. However, pay attention to consumption guidelines and contraindications.

Check out the benefits of cinnamon, cloves and lemon

To understand the potency of this drink, you need to know the properties of each ingredient. So, take a look at their performance:

Lower leg

Rich in flavonoids, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is able to prevent heart disease, diabetes and cancer. In addition, it stimulates the burning of fat, helping in the slimming process.

clove

It is a source of vitamins such as A, E and beta-carotene. Among its medicinal properties we can say that it is useful to fight pain, infections, prevent cancer, facilitate digestion and lower blood pressure. In addition, cloves stimulate sexual desire due to its aphrodisiac properties.

Lemon

This citrus fruit is rich in vitamin C in addition to being a potent antioxidant. It has benefits, such as enhancing iron absorption, helping with weight loss, exerting gastroprotective effects, protecting against infections, preventing anemia, preventing kidney stones, among others.

In this way, we can generally say that the main functions of this tea are to increase our immunity and help with weight loss. That’s because, its ingredients are full of nutrients and stimulants.

Learn how to make cinnamon, clove and lemon tea

First, put half a liter of water to boil. Soon after, turn off the fire and add 10 cloves and a cinnamon stick. Let it rest covered for 10 minutes. Finally, when drinking, squeeze the juice of a lemon into the infusion, strain and drink.

Now that you know how to do the cinnamon, clove and lemon tea, take the opportunity to introduce this drink into your diet. In this way, in addition to helping with weight loss, it will strengthen the body by preventing your immunity from lowering. For best effect, drink it in the morning, on an empty stomach and 30 minutes before bed. However, avoid this drink if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

