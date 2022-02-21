City Hall rescues 200 animals from landslides in Petrópolis

The Petrópolis City Hall rescued about 200 animals in areas affected by landslides after the heavy rains that have already left at least 152 dead in the city.

They are cats and mainly dogs rescued by Cobea (Animal Welfare Coordination), which distributes the animals among 39 temporary homes registered by the city hall.

“The injured were taken to clinics that are working voluntarily to treat these animals,” the agency said in a statement. “Many have lost their tutors.”

According to the Coordinator, many animals need to stay in temporary homes “until their tutors return to their homes and pick up their animals”.

Injured animals are taken to clinics that work on a voluntary basis. Image: Cobea/Disclosure

“All help at this moment is very important”, said Raphaela Buriche, coordinator of Cobea.

We are in need of more volunteers to welcome the animals that are being rescued.”

Animals are being taken to 39 temporary homes Image: Cobea/Disclosure

Those interested in welcoming dogs and cats need to contact the number (24) 9.9204-0647. At the time, it will be necessary to inform full name, updated telephone number, CPF of the temporary tutor and proof of residence.

“The place for sheltering these animals needs to be safe”, warns the agency. “For veterinarians who want to volunteer, it will be necessary to provide the same data and professional registration.”

Cobea also helps tutors who are with their animals, but are unable to feed them. In this case, the Coordinator donates food and helps with transportation if necessary.

“Whoever needs this kind of help can also get in touch by phone (24) 9.9204-0647”, says Buriche. Anyone who wants to help with donations needs to deliver to Civil Defense, on Rua Buarque de Macedo, downtown Petrópolis.