CNT poll shows Bolsonaro government with rejection and Lula in front

posted on 2/21/2022 12:26 pm / updated on 2/21/2022 1:33 pm



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP; Fabrice Coffrin/AFP)

A survey by the National Transport Confederation (CNT) released this Monday (2/21) showed that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remains bad or terrible for 42.7%. The percentage is 5.2 percentage points lower than that recorded in December. This is reflected in election polls. In the spontaneous poll, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remains in the lead, confirming the trend of other samples, at 32.8%, followed by Bolsonaro with 24.4% of voting intentions.

There is still a share of 28.3% of undecided. Ciro Gomes (2.6%), Sergio Moro (2.1%), André Janones (0.5%) and João Doria (0.3%) are also mentioned in the survey. Others appear with 1.1% and white and null, 7.9%.

When candidates are presented to voters, Lula jumps to 42.2% and Bolsonaro comes next, with 28%. The undecided ones decrease to 6%. Ciro Gomes (6.7%), Sergio Moro (6.4%), João Doria (1.8%), André Janones (1.5%), Simone Tebet (0.6%), Felipe D’ Avila (0.3%) and Rodrigo Pacheco (0.3%). White and null are left with 6.2%.

employment and income

When evaluating the opinions on sectors of the Bolsonaro administration, it is noted that there is a lack of enthusiasm among voters about any improvement in fundamental issues such as education, security, employment and income. Even with some prospect of improvement in unemployment, inflation keeps Brazilians’ income eroded and thus their purchasing power. As a result, voters feel impoverished, even with employment and income. The perception of price increases reached 93.2% of respondents.

For 42.1%, the expectation is that, in the coming months, the employment situation will improve. 18.4% believe it will get worse and 37.2% expect it to stay the same. Despite expectations about the job market, the same is not repeated when it comes to monthly income. 50.2% expect it to stay the same, while 32.9% still believe in some improvement. For 14.2%, things will get worse.

According to 36.7% of respondents, the economic situation in Brazil should only improve in 2023. For 23.7%, only in 2024. Only 16.8% believe that things will improve this year and 15.1% do not expect improvement. According to 1.9% of those surveyed, the economy is good as it is.

Health

Amid the Covid-19 vaccination, the shift from health pessimism is remarkable. 41.9% expect everything to stay as it is, 36.4% expect some improvement and 19.6% expect a worsening. In December 2021, 27.7% expected a worsening, a difference of 8.1 percentage points.

education

In terms of education, opinions did not change much. For 40.6% of respondents, everything will remain as it is and for 38.7% there will be improvement. According to 19.2%, it will get worse.

Public security

The lack of change in opinion remains in terms of public safety. For 48.6%, everything should remain as it is and for 20.3% it will get worse. Among those surveyed, 29.2% believe they can improve.

The survey was carried out from February 16 to 19 this year by 2002 voters from all federative units. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points. The confidence level is 95.6%.